Twitter Reacts as Wolves End Manchester United's One-Game Winning Streak With 1-1 Draw at Molineux

By 90Min
August 19, 2019

Fifth, seventh, 13th and even 20th! Many predictions have been made about where Manchester United will finish in the Premier League this season and few of them were kind to the Red Devils.

They're actually in fourth as it stands after their opening day defeat of Chelsea and Monday night's 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers. That's good, isn't it? No?

Nothing is good enough for United fans.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

United supporters have had to endure something of a barren period after Sir Alex Ferguson's glorious 27-year reign at the helm. There have been some good players since Fergie left, but there have also been some really bad ones.

Victor Lindelof certainly used to be one of the latter. However, he's no doubt improved in the post-Mourinho era. Well, most people think he has, but you can never please everyone...

I wonder if James always counts the number of bad passes played by the Swede.

Still, he wasn't the only person left a little miffed by the performances of certain individuals.

Poor Daniel James, he's only 21 and still finding his feet in the Premier League, yet football fans don't seem to care. They take no prisoners and this time the Welshman was the target. Maybe it's because he dived.

The winger's theatrics failed to earn his side an early spot-kick, but they should still have taken the lead when Anthony Martial arrived at the perfect time to meet Marcus Rashford's delivery...

You can probably tell what happened. Yeah, Martial missed.

What could the Frenchman do to make amends? Surely, there was something he could do to make things right with his teammates. Well, there was one way...

That's right, his lethal left-footed rifle into the roof of the net gave United a 1-0 advantage over Wolves and brought up his half-century of goals for the club.

A lot of people think that's an admirable achievement...

However, a lot of people don't...

Given their troublesome displays in recent years - and that includes 2018/19 - there may have been doubts about United's chances this season.

Nevertheless, a 4-0 crushing of Chelsea put everyone in a buoyant mood, whilst a half-time lead against the Wanderers was also putting a smile on the faces of Red Devils everywhere...

Solskjaer must have been eager to get the second half underway, so his recruits could continue to show their newfound confidence and put their hosts to the sword. Supporters were calling for blood and United went in search of a kill.

Unfortunately, the new man James was a little over-excited in his search for a second goal, accidentally treading on the foot of Diogo Jota...

The vertically-challenged starlet was lucky to escape a second caution, but his team couldn't escape the clutches of a hungry pack of Wolves.

They were given fair warning when Raul Jimenez struck the woodwork, although the striker's frustrations will be nothing compared to those of one punter in particular...

David de Gea got away with that one, but he would soon be picking the ball out of the net as Ruben Neves let loose a dirty long-range effort following a short-corner routine...

Disgusting indeed. It was pure filth from the Portugal international, who continues to shine in a thrilling Wolves lineup.

There are many ways to describe a goal of such quality and others were certainly more eloquent with their praise for Neves.

Of course, no goal is complete without a nerve-jangling wait for VAR to confirm that no one was 0.1mm offside in the buildup...

So, we can all agree that VAR is the worst thing since unsliced bread, yes? Monday night's referee may disagree...

Moss and his team of officials would call upon the surveillance system for another game-changing decision before the night was out.

Just after the hour-mark, the scores still tied at 1-1, Paul Pogba was sent tumbling to the floor by opposing skipper Conor Coady. VAR was consulted and VAR said pen. Let's just say it was debatable.

So, Pogba was the man to take the responsibility and in classic Pogba style had his spot-kick saved. Some defended him, but most couldn't resist having a dig...

The bigger issue wasn't the miss, however, it was the childish debate over who should be allowed to take the penalty...

Or maybe the bigger issues were to do with the overall match and not a single incident in the contest. Could it be that Pogba's failure was just one mistake in a sea of errors? Surely not, this is Manchester United!

The final whistle confirmed that the points would be shared at Molineux, leaving the visitors on four points and Nuno Espirito Santo's battlers on two. Neither team will be over the moon with that, neither should be too upset.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message