8 Tottenham Hotspur Players Who Could Still Leave This Summer

You know how the old saying goes: you wait forever for a bus and then two come along at once. That's how Spurs fans must have felt this summer with the arrival of Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon.

Having not signed a single player since Lucas Moura joined from PSG in January 2018, Spurs added some serious talent to their ranks while keeping contract rebels Christian Eriksen and Toby Alderweireld and losing only Kieran Trippier from the first team; who endured a poor season and was let go with Mauricio Pochettino's approval.

All rosy in N17, then? Well, perhaps not. While the English transfer window may have closed, the rest of Europe remains in business, with many likely to be eyeing up Tottenham's stars, particularly those with just a year left on their current deals.

So, without further ado, here are eight Spurs players who could be strutting their stuff away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season.

Christian Eriksen

Now 27 and in his prime, Eriksen has made it clear that he wants to leave Spurs and join one of the Spanish giants. The playmaker rejected Man Utd this summer, his heart instead set particularly on Real Madrid, where former Spurs stars Luka Modric and Gareth Bale excelled after bursting onto the scene in north London.





There's only one problem - Real don't particularly want him. Zinedine Zidane's number one priority is Paul Pogba, with Eriksen awkwardly waiting on the wings as second choice, hoping he gets picked.





However, Eriksen remaining a Spurs player - without signing a new contract, which looks unlikely - simply means they risk losing him for free next summer. Daniel Levy will be losing sleep over squandering a £100m asset for nothing, so if Juventus enter the frame, expect the Dane to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo sooner rather than later.

Toby Alderweireld

One of the most baffling elements of the summer window was no club swooping in for Alderweireld, who only had a £25m release clause - a pittance in this day and age for a player of his quality.





Similarly to Eriksen, the Belgian has just 12 months remaining on his contract, with no signs that he is looking to renew. Spurs would seriously consider cashing in if a club made a late move for the defender.

Jan Vertonghen

While Vertonghen also has just a year remaining, there was little speculation regarding his future in the summer, with most rumours suggesting that the former Ajax man would sign a new deal imminently.





However, to great surprise, Pochettino dropped the Belgian against Aston Villa, sparking conjecture over a possible rift in their relationship. If so, Vertonghen could be another departing the club before the foreign window slams shut.

Danny Rose

Left out of Tottenham's pre-season tour of Asia to pursue a move to other clubs, it is no secret that Danny Rose wants out of Spurs. The outspoken left back has regularly cited Tottenham's wage structure as an issue for the club and feels he could earn more elsewhere.





While a deadline day bid from Watford was rejected, Sessegnon's arrival makes space for Rose's departure at the right price.

Serge Aurier

Serge Aurier's Spurs tenure has been littered by inconsistency, ultimately losing his battle with Trippier for the regular right back role due to rash on-pitch decisions and unfortunate injuries, but nevertheless capable of putting in sublime performances on his day.





Trippier's move to Atletico Madrid has opened up a spot for Aurier, with neither Kyle Walker-Peters nor Juan Foyth experienced enough to cement themselves as key players, but Levy would be willing to listen to offers for the Ivory Coast international.

Eric Dier

It feels like a lifetime ago when Eric Dier broke on the scene as a holding midfielder, protecting Tottenham's back four and earning plaudits for his steady yet effective style of play.





Fast forward to 2019 and Dier has lost his starting role for both club and country, not helped by injury problems but also due to the emergence of the more technical Harry Winks. The Sporting CP academy graduate could possibly be surplus to requirements.

Victor Wanyama

Victor Wanyama was an unsung hero of Tottenham's 2016/17 season when they finished second with 86 points. Brought in from Southampton, the Kenyan dominated the middle of the park alongside Mousa Dembele.





A knee injury at the start of the following season against Chelsea has damaged Wanyama's career, now severely lacking in mobility. Spurs are actively looking to sell, although no club seems to want to take the risk on the powerful midfielder.

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou



Last but not...well, actually, probably least. Georges-Kevin Nkoudou has been a non-entity since arriving from Marseille in 2016, even failing to impress in subsequent loan spells at Burnley and Monaco.





Spurs are looking to get rid of the Frenchman and will likely accept an offer lower than the £11m they paid, although as of yet no club has expressed much desire to take Nkoudou on a permanent basis.

