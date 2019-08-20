Barcelona Confirm Opening Date for New Johan Cruyff Stadium in First Stage of 'Espai Barça' Project

By 90Min
August 20, 2019

Barcelona have confirmed that the newly built Johan Cruyff Stadium will open on August 27, setting the wheels in motion for their 'Espai Barça' project.

The La Liga champions are undergoing a major facelift across a number of different areas, including expanding the Camp Nou to over 100,000 fans as well as building a new sporting venue and developing the overall Barça campus.

The first part of their 'Espai Barça' project is the construction of the Johan Cruyff Stadium, which will replace their Miniestadi as the club's home of Under-19 and women's football.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

With work on the ground first starting in 2017, it's now officially set to be opened when Barcelona host Ajax's Under-19 side on August 27. 


The Johan Cruyff Stadium is a Catagory 3 ground which means it qualifies to host UEFA Youth League and women's Champions League matches.

With a capacity of 6,000, the Johan Cruyff Stadium is located less than 10km away from the Camp Nou and it will replace the Miniestadi, which is set to be demolished shortly after construction is completed.

Also part of their 'Espai Barça' project, Barcelona have a €360m budget with their plans to give the Camp Nou a facelift. On top of their plans to increase the overall capacity by 6,000, the ground will also include a new roof and some new internal services too.

It's planed that works on the Camp Nou will go on until the 2021/22 season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message