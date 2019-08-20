Jurgen Klopp Admits He Could Retire Within 3 Years After Winning Manager of the Year Award

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has claimed that he could consider retiring from football management within the next three years.

The 52-year-old picked up Sport Bild's Manager of the Year award and made a speech during the ceremony in Hamburg via a video call, where he spoke about his recent success in the Champions League six years on from his defeat in the final against Bayern Munich.

Klopp also touched on what the future might hold for him, with the Liverpool boss surprisingly claiming that he might consider his retirement in the next few years.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"I hope to continue like this, but in two, three years I don’t know what may happen," Klopp revealed at Sport Bild's award ceremony. "Maybe I’ll retire! It doesn’t necessarily mean it will happen, however, but if that were the case, you wouldn’t be surprised."

Klopp's current contract at Liverpool runs until 2022, which would put him in charge at Anfield for a total of six years - the same amount of time he spent at Mainz and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

He also offered a brief insight into the summer transfer saga surrounding his former player Philippe Coutinho, who after bucket loads of speculation finally joined Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on a season-long loan.

"He's a super player and a super boy," he added. "We were reluctant to hand him over at the time, but Barcelona forced us with money, so to speak.

"It sounds weird, but we could not afford [to re-sign Coutinho]. He is a player who can change games for the positive. It's not that nice for Dortmund, but it's a great transfer for Bayern and the Bundesliga."