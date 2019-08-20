Jurgen Klopp Admits He Could Retire Within 3 Years After Winning Manager of the Year Award

By 90Min
August 20, 2019

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has claimed that he could consider retiring from football management within the next three years.

The 52-year-old picked up Sport Bild's Manager of the Year award and made a speech during the ceremony in Hamburg via a video call, where he spoke about his recent success in the Champions League six years on from his defeat in the final against Bayern Munich.

Klopp also touched on what the future might hold for him, with the Liverpool boss surprisingly claiming that he might consider his retirement in the next few years.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"I hope to continue like this, but in two, three years I don’t know what may happen," Klopp revealed at Sport Bild's award ceremony. "Maybe I’ll retire! It doesn’t necessarily mean it will happen, however, but if that were the case, you wouldn’t be surprised."

Klopp's current contract at Liverpool runs until 2022, which would put him in charge at Anfield for a total of six years - the same amount of time he spent at Mainz and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

He also offered a brief insight into the summer transfer saga surrounding his former player Philippe Coutinho, who after bucket loads of speculation finally joined Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on a season-long loan.

"He's a super player and a super boy," he added. "We were reluctant to hand him over at the time, but Barcelona forced us with money, so to speak.

"It sounds weird, but we could not afford [to re-sign Coutinho]. He is a player who can change games for the positive. It's not that nice for Dortmund, but it's a great transfer for Bayern and the Bundesliga."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message