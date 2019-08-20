Kurt Zouma Admits Delight at Finally Getting First Team Chance at Chelsea

By 90Min
August 20, 2019

Kurt Zouma has expressed his happiness with the chance he has been given to prove himself at Chelsea by manager Frank Lampard.

With David Luiz’s move to Arsenal and the Blues’ transfer ban, Zouma is now one of the side’s senior centre backs, starting all three fixtures this season, and says he is relishing his opportunity to demonstrate his quality.

Speaking after Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Leicester at the weekend, with quotes carried by the Guardian, Zouma said: “I am very happy to play here. I just want to keep going.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

“I am in a big club and everyone wants to play. The competition is very hard and there are a lot of talented players, so when you train you have to do it right. That’s what I am trying to do and that’s what I am working hard for.”

Question marks were raised after the 24-year-old struggled during their opening weekend 4-0 defeat at Manchester United, but the Frenchman has since shown signs of his potential.

Zouma has struggled to cement a place at Stamford Bridge in previous seasons. Following a serious knee injury that sidelined him for nine months in 2016, the centre back was sent out on loan spells to Stoke City and Everton, impressing with the latter.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

On his struggles, Zouma admitted: “It has been a very, very long journey.

“People don’t know, people don’t see but I was in the shadow, working hard to get back because I had a very bad injury. I was off for one year but people forget that and don’t see. But I always believed in myself. My family was always there behind me and now I am back here.”

View this post on Instagram

@premierleague 💪🏾 #lazoumance

A post shared by Kurt Zouma (@kurtzouma) on

After impressing at Goodison Park, the Toffees had hoped to sign Zouma on a permanent basis, but the newly appointed Chelsea boss included the Frenchman in his plans for the new season.

