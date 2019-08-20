Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Extends Unwanted Record After Failing to Beat Wolves

Manchester United missed the chance to top the Premier League table, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night at Molineux.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named a strong starting lineup, with Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial among a quartet of attacking stars that began the game.

Martial had given the Red Devils the lead, before Ruben Neves levelled the score with a wonderful curling effort.

United had the chance to regain the lead, but Paul Pogba was denied from the penalty spot by Rui Patricio midway through the second half - and as the game wore on, Solskjaer's men struggled to break down a resolute home side en-route to sharing the spoils.

As a result, The Red Devils have now failed to beat Wolves in their three previous visits to Molineux. More worryingly for Solskjaer, he has failed to win each of his four games in all competitions against Wolves as a manager (D1 L3), perhaps suggesting that he has found his first bogey team.

In August 2014, Solskjaer's Cardiff City side lost 1-0 to Wolves - a 91st minute own goal doing the damage on that occasion for the Norwegian.

Five years on, and his record hasn't improved even as manager of Manchester United. Nuno Espirito Santo's men knocked United out of the FA Cup in March, before beating them once again in the Premier League by the same 2-1 scoreline just a matter of weeks later.

Monday's draw has at least ended the run of three consecutive defeats as a manager for Solskjaer against Wolves, but it will not have been what he was hoping for.

David Rogers/GettyImages

Prior to the game, the boss jokingly told Sky Sports (via the Birmingham Mail): "I almost thought about not coming. I've lost three times here. I thought I might let the other lads take care of it."





Clearly, Solskjaer hadn't forgotten his record as a manager against Wolves but his bold starting XI suggested that he meant business and was looking to claim all three points.

The draw may have extended his winless run, but he will have taken positives away from the clash - with the pair set to pit wits against each other next in the reverse fixture next February.