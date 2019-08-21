Bayer Leverkusen Enter Dejan Lovren Race as Serie A Sides Ponder Move

By 90Min
August 21, 2019

Bayer Leverkusen have become the latest side to express a desire to sign Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren, who is continuing to attract concrete interest from across Europe after falling down the pecking order under Jurgen Klopp.

The German manager had previously stated his intention to keep hold of the Croatian, but increased interest from Italian - and now German - sides may tempt him to part with the centre half if a suitable offer comes in.

With a host of Serie A sides chasing a deal, Bild now claim Bayer have entered the fray as they looks to add defensive reinforcements to a side that secured Champions League football for this season after a fourth placed finish in the Bundesliga last term.

It is added by the German publication that the deal in question could be a loan move that would include an additional €3m fee, which is said to be 'possible'.


One of the Italian sides holding an interest in Lovren was AC Milan, but that move has been called off after the Reds grew tired of the Rossoneri's lack of a clear plan to finalise a deal.

Should Lovren leave the European champions then Klopp would be left with just three experienced centre halves. Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez would be the three senior members to occupy the slots, while 17-year-old summer signing Sepp van den Berg is yet to taste competitive football under Klopp.

Lovren is yet to feature for the Premier League side this season, and was left out of the squad for their UEFA Super Cup penalty victory over Chelsea due to injury. He has now returned to training, however, linking up with the rest of the squad on Tuesday ahead of their crunch clash with Arsenal on Saturday.

