Celtic vs AIK: Where to Watch, Buy Tickets, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Celtic host AIK on Thursday in the first leg of the final Europa League playoff round, with a spot in the group stages the reward for the winners.

Last week was a catastrophic week for Neil Lennon’s side, as they crashed out of the Champions League in the third qualifying round to CFR Cluj. It was an embarrassment of a performance as the Bhoys failed to navigate themselves through the Champions League qualifiers for the second year in a row.

Consequently, the Europa League will have to do, and progression against AIK is therefore essential if Lennon's side are to feature in Europe this season.

Where to Watch

When is Kick Off? Thursday 22 August What Time is Kick Off? 19:45 (BST) Where is it Played? Celtic Park TV Channel/Live Stream? Celtic TV Referee? Tamas Bognar

Team News Celtic have a strong squad to pick from going into Thursday’s Europa League clash with James Forrest and Scott Brown expected to return to Neil Lennon’s side. However, goalkeeper Scott Bain looks set to miss out again due to a hand injury he sustained in last week’s Champions League defeat against CFR Cluj. Winger Scott Sinclair has been ostracised by Lennon so far this term, having played just a mere 56 minutes in total. Sinclair though, will be hoping he will be recalled from the cold against AIK, be it on the substitutes bench or from the start. Opponents AIK will be without Norwegian striker Tarik Elyounoussi through suspension and long term absentee Jesper Nyholm, as the centre-back recovers from a fractured tibia. Apart from this, AIK have a fully fit squad at their disposal for the trip to Scotland, including former Premier League player Sebastian Larsson. Predicted Lineups Celtic Gordon; Elhamed, Ajer, Simunovic, Bolingoli-Mbombo; McGregor, Brown; Forrest, Christie, Johnston; Edouard AIK Linner; Lundstrom, Karlsson, Mets, Granli; Larsson, Adu, Saletros, Lindkvist; Sigthorsson, Goitom

Head to Head Record





Thursday's clash will be the first meeting between Celtic and AIK in history.





Celtic have played against other Swedish sides Helsingborgs IF and IF Elfsborg in recent years, though, both in Champions League qualifiers.





Firstly, in 2012, they beat Helsingborgs both times to qualify for the Champions’ League group stage and were undefeated against Elfsborg in 2013, winning at home before drawing away.

