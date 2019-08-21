Jadon Sancho 'Signs New Dortmund Contract' Amid Interest From Man Utd & Man City

By 90Min
August 21, 2019

Jadon Sancho has signed a new contract with Borussia Dortmund which has seen his salary jump up to £190,000-a-week.

The former Manchester City starlet enjoyed a breakout year last season, racking up 13 goals and 19 assists in all competitions. Unsurprisingly, that kind of form attracted the interest of some of Europe's top sides.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mail, both Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United made offers for the 19-year-old this summer, but he snubbed both and was rewarded with a huge pay rise.

His previous contract, which ran to 2022, was believed to be worth around £75,000-a-week, so a jump up to £190,000-a-week certainly proves just how committed to Sancho Dortmund really are.

Bild add that Dortmund have not extended Sancho's deal, so he still remains under contract until 2022, but they wanted to reward him with a huge pay rise after establishing himself as one of Europe's most exciting forwards.

View this post on Instagram

About yesterday 😍 @bvb09

A post shared by Jadon Sancho (@sanchooo10) on

Sporting director Michael Zorc said: “At the moment, Jadon is very happy with us. I don’t know anything about the rumours [of a move] to England.”

Whilst this new contract is unlikely to keep scare off Europe's elite clubs, it will allow Dortmund to increase their asking price for Sancho who, according to CIES Football Observatory, is worth anywhere between €150m and €200m.

Alongside PSG and United, there is expected to be serious interest in Sancho next summer from the likes of CityChelsea and Real Madrid, so Dortmund may have a battle on their hands to keep hold of the Englishman after this season comes to a close.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Of course, for him to justify such a huge price tag, Sancho would need to carry his good form over to this season. He has played just three games so far, but has already bagged two goals and two assists, so all the signs suggest he is in for another huge campaign.

