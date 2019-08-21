Jamie Carragher Predicts Liverpool Will Struggle Against Pace of Arsenal's Attack

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has expressed his concerns over Liverpool’s ability to cope with Arsenal’s pace in attack ahead of their top of the table clash at Anfield.

The two sides are the only clubs to have won both of their opening Premier League fixtures this season, but one of those 100% records will come to an end on Merseyside.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

In a mouth-watering encounter which sees Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah go head to head with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pépé, it is Liverpool’s defensive tactics which has Carragher worried.

The England international made the switch to punditry after he hung-up his boots in 2013 having made over 700 appearances for Liverpool across his 17-year career at Anfield, winning six major titles including the 2005 Champions League.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, in quotes carried by the Mirror, the 41-year-old said: "What Liverpool have done this season, we’re talking about them playing a high line, I’m not necessarily sure it’s a higher line, but it looks to me as if they’re trying to play offside.

"They caught players offside more than anyone in the Premier League this season.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"I don’t like it and I think they’ve been lucky and fortunate at different times this season to get away with it. When I say Liverpool have got away with it, the quality they’ve played against hasn’t been top class."

Liverpool recorded 21 clean sheets and boasted the best defensive record last season, but have conceded in both of their fixtures against weaker opposition despite having one of the world’s best central defenders, Virgil van Dijk, among their ranks.

The Reds are still without first choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker through injury and will hope that last week’s blunder by stand-in keeper Adrian will not be repeated against one of the league's most dangerous attacks.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Regarding the Gunners' pacy attack being a threat to Liverpool, Carragher said: "Well that’s what you think, you think Aubameyang, Lacazette, Pepe maybe coming on also.

"I said after the Norwich game, if they were playing a top team they may not have won. Considering they won 4-1, it’s a big thing to say I suppose, but the quality Arsenal have, if Liverpool get caught in those positions and don’t run back, they’re going to have major problems within that game.

"You think about on the counter-attack as well, Liverpool playing higher up on the pitch on Saturday. And listen of course Liverpool are going to cause big problems the other way, I have no doubt about that, but the chances, the shots on goal that they’re allowing at this moment, better quality teams, better quality strikers, are going to make Liverpool pay."