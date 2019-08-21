Trabzonspor President Hints at Signing Alexander Sorloth on a Permanent Deal

Trabzonspor's president Ahmed Agaoglu has revealed how pleased he is with the signing of Alexander Sorloth from Crystal Palace, and how he expects the striker to be a hit for the club.

The Norwegian forward joined the Turkish side on a two-year loan deal with an option to buy earlier this summer and has hit the ground running for his new club, scoring in each of his first three appearances.

JASPER JACOBS/GettyImages

Although the 23-year-old had a tough time in English football, scoring just once in his 16 appearances for the Eagles before being loaned out to Belgian side K.A.A.Gent last season, he seems to have already impressed his new bosses.

Speaking to Turkish news outlet Sabah, the club's president Ahmet Agaoglu said: “We’ve been following Sørloth for quite a while. But Crystal Palace wanted to use him as a part of some deal so that’s why he joined so late. But for now, you can see his quality,





“He has started really well. If he continues like this, he will be an indispensable player for us in the future. He is a real athlete. He came to the club and after two training sessions, he was on the pitch at Prague and scored a very important goal. We are very happy with his performances so far.”

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Although the deal is originally a loan, a clause was added to the transfer. If Sorloth plays in over half of Trabzonspor's matches in the 2020/21 season they will have to pay Palace £6m and the striker will move to the side who came fourth in last season's Super Liga on a permanent deal.

Agaoglu added: “We still have two years. At the end of that, we will see. But I think if he continues like that, the €6m won’t look like much of a fee.”





With transfer prices ballooning each year, less financially able clubs have to find ways in which they can make sure a new signing is worth the fee they are about to pay - the option to buy being a perfect example of this.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Palace are yet to score a goal in this season's Premier League and with the window now shut in the top two tiers of English football Roy Hodgson will have to rely on the likes or Christian Benteke and Connor Wickham to take some of the weight off of Wilfried Zaha's shoulders.