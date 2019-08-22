Aston Villa Announce 1-Year Contract Extension for Ahmed Elmohamady

Aston Villa have confirmed that experienced right-back Ahmed Elmohamady has signed a new one-year contract extension, taking the expiry date to the summer of 2021.





Elmohamdy joined Villa in the summer of 2017 and was part of the side that won last season’s Championship playoff final against Derby to seal a return to the Premier League.

Villa are the 31-year-old’s third Premier League club after previous spells with Sunderland and Hull in England’s top flight, having moved from his native Egypt in 2010.

Elmohamady has played the full 90 minutes in each of Villa’s two Premier League fixtures in 2019/20 and is set to make his 100th appearance for the club this season after 86 games so far.

Manager Dean Smith is still searching for his first Premier League win as Villa boss after defeats against both Tottenham and Bournemouth in the opening fortnight of the campaign.

Villa actually took the lead against Spurs on the opening day when John McGinn bagged an early goal and were on course to pull off a shock at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium until the hosts and Champions League finalists rallied late in the second half to win 3-1.

Villa were hit by two early goals at home against Bournemouth, with Douglas Luiz’s second half stunner proving to be no more than a consolation effort in the end.

Next up for Villa is a Friday night home clash with Everton, before Premier League action briefly pauses for the first international break of the new season.