Europa League Roundup: Wolves Triumph in Turin, Celtic Cruise Past AIK & Linfield Beat Qarabag

Wolves and Celtic both won impressively in their Europa League play-off first leg clashes against Torino and AIK, as Rangers were held at Legia Warsaw and Linfield sprung an upset.



With just one game separating the Premier League side from their first European campaign since 1980, Nuno Espirito Santo's side are in good stead following a thrilling 3-2 win away at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.



Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

After an exciting and evenly matched opening 43 minutes, Wolves finally broke the deadlock when Joao Moutinho whipped in a teasing cross and, after an initial touch from Romain Saiss, Gleison Bremer couldn't help but turn it into his own net.

15 minutes into the second half and Wolves had doubled their money, with Diogo Jota slotting the ball into the net following some intricate work from Adama Traore down the touchline.



And, despite Lorenzo de Silvestri heading Walter Mazzarri heading his side back into the game seconds later, Raul Jimenez was able to restore Wolves' two-goal lead with the goal of the night in the 72nd-minute, powering through the middle of the pitch before calmly placing it past Salvatore Sirigu.

🐺 Wolves lead in Turin! 1⃣ - 0⃣



Final score prediction? 🔮#UEL pic.twitter.com/wIJTs4b0LR — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) August 22, 2019

There was still time, however, for Andrea Belotti to rescue the Italians some hope with an 89th-minute penalty, but the English side remain in the driving seat.



Meanwhile, Scottish champions Celtic endured a frustrating first half to come out firing in the second, James Forrest once again providing the impetus with a skedaddling run and skidding finish that AIK's keeper couldn't stop.



Odsonne Edouard then shored up the victory with a stunning free kick, leaving the Swedish side with it all to do back in Solna.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

It wasn't quite as pleasing for Celtic's rivals Rangers, who could only muster a 0-0 draw away at Legia Warsaw.



Elsewhere, Northern Irish side Linfield sprung an unexpected upset against Azerbaijan side Qarabag, winning 3-2 at home, with Shayne Lavery's second the pick of the goals, coming thanks to some industrious closing down, impressive pace, tidy trickery and a fine finish.

Across the continent, Feyenoord came past Hapoel Be'er Sheva with a 3-0 win, with Eredivisie rivals PSV Eindhoven winning by the same margin against Apollon Limassol, while Daniel Sturridge's Trabzonspor beat AEK Athens 3-1 in the Greek capital.



🇫🇷 Strasbourg edge Frankfurt 1-0 🥳



Will they qualify? 🤷‍♂️#UEL pic.twitter.com/02S0amgBhE — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) August 22, 2019

Finally, in one of the more surprising results of the night, last season's semi-finalists Eintracht Frankfurt were beaten 1-0 by Ligue 1 side Strasbourg.

