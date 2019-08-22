Fraser Forster Nears Celtic Return After Undergoing Medical Ahead of Southampton Departure

Fraser Forster is undergoing a medical at Celtic ahead of returning to the club he left to join Southampton five years ago.

The goalkeeper has found playing time limited on the south coast in recent seasons, featuring just 20 times in the league in 2017/18, a figure that dropped to a sole top-flight outing last campaign.

With Ralph Hasenhuttl happy with his goalkeeping options of Angus Gunn and Alex McCarthy, he has given the green light for Forster to leave the St Mary's and return to the club he spent four seasons with.

The move is on its way to being completed after the Scottish Sun reported that Forster was having his medical in Glasgow ahead of the undisclosed transfer.

Neil Lennon has been keen to add some experience to his goalkeeping department, having seen Scott Bain dislocate his thumb last week and leaving him short on cover.

Forster will provide direct competition to current number one Craig Gordon, who played against Dunfermline at the weekend but is now likely to be challenged for a place between the sticks.

The 31-year-old's time in Scotland was hugely successful, with Forster winning three SPL titles after making his loan from Newcastle permanent back in 2012.





One of his most memorable moments with the Hoops came in the club's 2-1 win over Barcelona at Parkhead, in which Forster scooped the man-of-the-match award to hand the Bhoys one of their greatest Champions League scalps.

His glittering spell in Glasgow earned him an England call-up, which prompted the Saints to dish out £10m to bring the stopper south of the border. Having fallen down the pecking order under Hasenhuttl, it now appears a romantic return is on the cards for the giant keeper.