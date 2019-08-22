Leganes vs Atletico Preview: Where to Watch, Buy Tickets, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Title chasers Atletico Madrid will hope to continue their good form when they travel to face Leganes on Sunday.

Leganes are coming off the back of a demoralising 1-0 defeat at home to Osasuna, which included a late red card for Oscar Rodriguez. As a result, they need a morale boosting result to act as the springboard for their campaign.

Atletico on the other hand - who spent huge money this summer on players like Joao Felix and Alvaro Morata - are hoping to make it two wins from two after a 1-0 victory at home to Osasuna.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 25 August What Time Is Kick Off? 18:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Butarque TV Channel/Live Stream? N/A Referee? Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea

Team News

Fede Varela is close to a return for Leganes, although he is unlikely to be involved this weekend. Alexander Szymanowski is still ruled out until at least January.

Oscar Rodriguez will miss the game through suspension after picking up a red card last weekend.

For Atletico, Diego Costa is out with a groin problem, while Sime Vrsaljko will be absent for a lengthy period with a knee injury.





Both Renan Lodi and Angel Correa are serving suspensions, with Mario Hermoso expected to fill in for the former at left back. Stefan Savic is a doubt, so Felipe could make his debut if the former Manchester City defender isn't fit.

Predicted Lineups

Leganes Cuellar; Bustinza, Tarin, Siovas; Rosales, Perez, Eraso, Recio; Silva; En-Nesyri, Braithwaite. Atletico Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Gimenez, Hermoso; Koke, Saul, Partey, Lemar; Morata, Felix.

Head to Head Record

Leganes were only promoted to La Liga three years ago, and as a result the two sides have played each other on just six occasions in the top flight, with Atletico currently unbeaten - winning three and drawing three.

The last time they took on each other was back in March this year, with Atleti winning a typical Atletico-style game 1-0.

Recent Form

Atletico Madrid have arguably been the form team in Europe in recent weeks, winning five in five and being particularly impressive in pre-season.

Leganes were also brilliant in pre-season, but the home defeat on the first weekend of the season would have seriously dented some confidence.

Here's how both sides have fared in their last five games.

Leganes Atletico Madrid Leganes 0-1 Osasuna (17/8) Atletico Madrid 1-0 Getafe (18/8) Leganes 3-1 Albacete (10/8) Atletico Madrid 2-1 Juventus (10/8) Amiens 0-1 Leganes (3/8) Atletico San Luis 1-2 Atletico Madrid (3/8) Leganes 3-0 Alcorcon (31/7) MLS All Stars 0-3 Atletico Madrid (1/8) Raja Casablanca 0-0 Leganes (24/7) Real Madrid 3-7 Atletico Madrid (27/7)

Prediction

Leganes will be hoping to bounce back after a poor result on the opening weekend of the season, but they know that they'll face the sternest of tests here.

Atletico are a team full of top class players, including Felix, Saul and Koke. After their recent results, they will be brimming with confidence, and will expect to make it two wins from two.





Prediction: Leganes 0-2 Atletico Madrid