Neuling: 9 Bundesliga Newcomers You Have to Watch During 2019/20

With the new Bundesliga season already underway, eyes are turning to the plethora of talent which has arrived in Germany over the summer.

Having built a reputation as a league which offers a fantastic platform for the stars of tomorrow, scouts will be in attendance at every single Bundesliga match this season as they look to snap up some young players for the continent's wealthier sides.

While youngsters like Jadon Sancho, Benjamin Pavard and Leon Bailey have made a name for themselves outside of their home county, eyes will now be turning to the latest batch of players who are set to feature in the Bundesliga for the first time in their careers.

It’s that time of year again! Kicking off with Bayern Munich at home to Hertha BSC tonight, the Bundesliga‘s back!



So overlooking players with a past history in Germany (e.g. Ademola Lookman) or those who are only on loan deals (e.g. Philippe Coutinho), here's more than a handful of stars who look set to hit the ground running and who teams across Europe could be scrambling to sign in just nine months time.

Ellyes Skhiri - FC Köln

Signed from: HSC Montpellier

Sitting alongside centre-back Sebastiaan Bornauw as Köln's most expensive signing of the summer transfer window, Tunisian international Ellyes Skhiri could become a key figure in Achim Beierlorzer's first-team squad this season.

Remembering how Vincent Koziello hit the ground running when Köln were last in the Bundesliga, France-born Skhiri will play a vital role in maintaining the Billy Goats' status as a top-flight club this season.





All the attention will be on Anthony Modeste and 2. Bundesliga goal machine Simon Terodde at the top end of the pitch, but Skhiri's impact is still unlikely to go under the radar in the heart of midfield for fans at the RheinEnergieStadion.

Christopher Nkunku - RB Leipzig

Signed from: Paris Saint-Germain

Fee: €13m

One of the most high-profile players to move to Germany this summer, France Under-21 international Christopher Nkunku has left Paris Saint-Germain to join potential title contenders RB Leipzig.

Quick, skilful, and, most importantly for new manager Julian Nagelsmann, extremely versatile, Nkunku will take no time at all to establish himself in Leipzig's first-team this season.

Naturally a midfielder, the 21-year-old has all the skills to succeed in the Bundesliga, and Nkunku looks set to hit the ground running alongside the likes of Timo Werner, Youssuf Poulsen and Ademola Lookman.

Robert Skov - TSG Hoffenheim

Signed from: FC Copenhagen

Fee: €10m

A player who was linked with a move to the Premier League throughout the summer transfer window, Denmark international Robert Skov opted to join TSG Hoffenheim ahead of the new season.

Moving to a side who have been tipped to struggle after losing a handful of key first-team players as well as their manager, Skov will need to hit the ground running at Hoffenheim.

But the 23-year-old is arriving at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena after being directly involved in 42 goals last season, earning a reputation as a long-range and set-piece specialist, so Skov's €10m could go on to be one of the biggest bargains of the summer window.

Dejan Joveljić - Eintracht Frankfurt

Signed from: Crvena zvezda

Fee: €4m

Losing goal machine Luka Jović has left a gaping hole in Eintracht Frankfurt's attack, but recruitment guru Fredi Bobic has replaced the Serbia international with a player who is already being tipped as 'the next Jović'.

Similarly coming through the ranks at Crvena zvezda (more commonly known as Red Star Belgrade), 20-year-old Dejan Joveljić will be given the chance to break out in Frankfurt this season.

He's already made a name for himself at youth level and went on to score one goal in every two games with Red Star's senior side, but Joveljić will need to make his mark in the Bundesliga before European football's biggest sides consider a move in the near future.

Marcus Thuram - Borussia Mönchengladbach

Signed from: EA Guingamp

The son of France legend Lilian, Under-21 international forward Marcus Thuram ended a two-year spell with Guingamp to follow in the footsteps of compatriots like Franck Ribéry and Kingsley Coman by pursuing a career in Germany.





The Italy-born attacker boasts an impressive combination of pace and power which has made his a nuisance for defenders over the last few years, especially as Thuram has largely played on the left-wing rather than through the middle.





Joining former FC Salzburg manager Marco Rose at Gladbach, Thuram could quickly become one of the biggest stars in the Bundesliga and leave a lasting impact throughout his four-year contract at Borussia-Park.

Xaver Schlager - VfL Wolfsburg

Signed from: FC Salzburg

Fee: €15m

The first of three players who worked under Gladbach manager Rose in Austria last season, Wolfsburg midfielder Xaver Schlager is among the most technically gifted new players in the Bundesliga.

Naturally left-footed, Schlager is well renowned for his incredible vision and passing range, with his ability going forward making him versatile enough to play either as a No. 8 or a No. 10.

It's not just going forward where the 21-year-old has made a big impact, however, as smart positional play saw him become a surprisingly effective defensive player with Salzburg, something which could be vital alongside Maximilian Arnold at the Volkswagen Arena.

Diadie Samassékou - TSG Hoffenheim

Signed from: FC Salzburg

Fee: €12m

Sitting behind Schlager in Salzburg's midfield last season was Diadie Samassékou, a player who's been widely compared to Naby Keïta, but in reality is significantly more reminiscent of Chelsea's N'Golo Kanté.





Having played as a more attacking player earlier in his career, it's no surprise that Samassékou boasts a lot of technical quality, but it's his ability to initiate attacks through his counter-pressing from deeper in midfield which has helped him stand out at a senior level.





The 23-year-old is far from a physical presence who will bully players, but his ability in one-on-one defending will make his a nuisance for the Bundesliga's creative stars and could earmark him for a move elsewhere in no time at all.

Moussa Diaby - Bayer Leverkusen

Signed from: Paris Saint-Germain

Fee: €15m

For all the money that's been spent in the French capital over the last years, it's easy to overlook that Paris Saint-Germain have helped turn the city into one of the best breeding grounds for young footballers on the planet.

The latest player to come through the ranks with the Ligue 1 champions is forward Moussa Diaby, who went on to make 34 first-team appearances with Paris Saint-Germain before swapping the City of Lights for one of Germany's smaller cities, Leverkusen.

Boasting deadly pace and an eye for goal, Diaby move to join Bayer Leverkusen looks set to be a match made in heaven, as attacking players like Leon Bailey, Julian Brandt and Kai Havertz have already established themselves with Die Werkself, while he'll also match perfectly in line with manager Peter Bosz's philosophy.

Hannes Wolf - RB Leipzig

Signed from: FC Salzburg

The 20-year-old won't be able to showcase his talents in the Bundesliga for some time after fracturing his ankle during the Under-21 European Championships, but Hannes Wolf steps into Germany's top flight as one of the highest potential players in the league.

An attacking midfielder, who supporters might recognise shares his name with a former Stuttgart and Hamburg manager, Wolf was only snapped up by Red Bull's talent pool in 2014, but he went on to make 89 senior appearances in Salzburg.

He won't seamlessly slot into RB Leipzig's first-team as they often set up without a designated No. 10, but just like Emil Forsberg, Wolf could move out wide and be given licence to drift, or new manager Julian Nagelsmann could deploy him deeper - just like he did with Kerem Demirbay at Hoffenheim.