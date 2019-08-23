Leicester Confirm Departure of Adrien Silva to Monaco on Season-Long Loan Deal

Leicester have confirmed the departure, once more, of midfielder Adrien Silva to Monaco on a season-long loan deal.

The 30-year-old was farmed out to the French principality in the January transfer window, after failing to command a place under former Foxes manager Claude Puel.

YANN COATSALIOU/GettyImages

Silva returned to the club over the summer, but Brendan Rodgers' appointment as manager has failed to reverse his fortunes in the east Midlands - with Leicester now confirming in a short statement on their website that Monaco will again be his home for the forthcoming campaign.

It said: "Leicester City midfielder Adrien Silva will spend the 2019/20 campaign on loan with Ligue 1 side AS Monaco.





"Silva has featured for City 21 times in all competitions and spent the second half of last season on loan with AS Monaco, helping them to five wins and six draws in 15 games.

"Silva joins Foxes’ teammate Islam Slimani on loan at AS Monaco for the 2019/20 campaign and could feature for them this weekend when they take on Nimes at Stade Louis II on Sunday."

Leicester's impressive midfield recruitment drive this summer has seen Silva's prospects of first-team football at the club significantly diminish, with Rodgers now having an abundance of riches at his disposal.

Youri Tielemans, Wilfred Ndidi and Dennis Praet are likely to be the club's three main central options, but Daniel Amartey, Nampalys Mendy are also options - alongside James Maddison, who could drop into a deeper role if required.