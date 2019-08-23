Marc Roca: 4 Things to Know About Bayern's Latest Transfer Target

Having sold misfit Renato Sanches to Lille, Bayern have immediately activated the £36m release clause of Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca.

The 22-year-old made 35 La Liga starts last season, but will now be expected to compete in a crowded midfield with the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Leon Goretzka, Corentin Tolisso and Javi Martinez.

Without further ado, here are a few things Bayern fans need to know about their potential new signing.

He Won the Under-21 European Championship

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

Roca was part of Spain's successful Under-21 European Championship winning squad this summer, featuring in an all-star midfield alongside Premier League new boys Dani Ceballos and Pablo Fornals, as well as Fabian Ruiz of Napoli.





Roca even scored in the semi-finals, a 4-1 demolition of a France side that included Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi. Spain ran out 2-1 winners in the final against Germany, with Roca impressing throughout the tournament.

He Has Played for the Catalonian National Team

David Ramos/GettyImages

Although Roca will still be eligible for the senior Spanish team in the future, he has already represented Catalonia. Born in the region, Roca appeared in a 3-3 draw with Tunisia in 2016.





Although Catalonia very rarely play international games, notable names have featured for the region, such as Xavi, Pep Guardiola and Carles Puyol, while Gerard Pique is the current captain.

Real Madrid Wanted to Sign Him



JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

This summer, Real Madrid were extremely keen on the Spaniard, turning their attention to him having been unable to prise Paul Pogba away from Man Utd.





With Luka Modric and Toni Kroos ageing, and Marcos Llorente sold to bitter rivals Atletico Madrid, Real were keen on strengthening their midfield options, although it looks like Bayern have stolen a march on their man.

He Has Been Compared to Xabi Alonso and Sergio Busquets

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

As a Spanish player, it is only natural that Roca would receive comparisons to his nation's greats, with his style most often likened to the deep-lying duo Xabi Alonso and Sergio Busquets.





Roca is said to possess the composure of both, combined with Busquets' defensive reading of the game and Alonso's long-range passing ability.

