Real Madrid Linked With Pepe Reina & Willy Caballero as Keylor Navas Nears PSG Move

Real Madrid are linked with former Liverpool star Pepe Reina and Chelsea penalty specialist Willy Caballero as potential replacements for Keylor Navas, who appears set to join Paris Saint-Germain after growing tired of being an understudy to Thibaut Courtois.





Navas helped Real win consecutive Champions League titles in 2016, 2017 and 2018, but the Costa Rican was cast aside when Los Blancos completed the capture of Courtois last summer.

The 32-year-old, who was named Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season by UEFA in 2018, remains one of the top shot stoppers in Europe.

According to Marca, Navas has made his clear his desire to leave Madrid. He has apparently had a personal agreement with PSG since the end of last season, but Real’s demands of a €20m transfer fee had scuppered the deal, until now perhaps.

Marca notes the interest from PSG has resumed and that ‘everything indicates’ a deal will be done. Negotiations are said to be ongoing and close to completion.

It will leave Real requiring a new number two to sit behind Courtois, with AS reporting that Reina has been identified as an individual who fits the profile the club is looking for.

The 2010 World Cup winner joined Milan in a similar capacity last summer after spending the previous three years as Napoli number one. He also had a season acting as cover for Manuel Neuer following his permanent exit from Liverpool in 2014.

AS suggests that there would be no issue securing his exit from Milan.

Marca names Caballero as one of several further options, although the link appears to be the work of opinion rather than sourced information regarding genuine interest.

The Argentine international will turn 38 years of age next month and has served as an able deputy for both Chelsea and Manchester City since leaving Malaga in 2014. Whether Chelsea would sanction his departure is uncertain as it would leave them shorthanded, having already released veteran stoppers Robert Green and Eduardo at the end of last season.

Marca also include Everton’s Maarten Stekelenburg and Monaco’s Diego Benaglio on their list, while AS the thrown Monaco’s Danijel Subasic and Roma’s Antonio Mirante into the mix.