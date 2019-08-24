Manchester United and Crystal Palace will go head-to-head in a Premier League contest on Saturday, August 24 from Old Trafford.

The Red Devils got their season off to the best of starts when they thoroughly handled Chelsea 4-0. Their second match did not go as smoothly away to Wolves. A 1-1 draw was all they could muster as Paul Pogba missed a second-half penalty, forcing United to settle for a point against a good side. Considering the circumstances of their hectic offseason and preseason, it could be a lot worse for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer than four points through the team’s first two matches. The good news is that the strike partnership of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford is flourishing early on and appears as if could be the driving force for their season.

It’s been a rough start to the season for Crystal Palace, who has yet to find the back of the net through their opening two matches. Last weekend they fell to newly-promoted Sheffield United 1-0. That following a scoreless draw with Everton to open the season has Palace in need of a good result before they put themselves in an early hole. It’s a worrisome start for a club that didn’t spend very much money in the transfer market despite selling Aaron Wan-Bissaka for around $63 million to the team they’ll face. If fortunes don’t turn around soon for Roy Hodgson’s side, they could be facing the dreaded fight for relegation this season.

