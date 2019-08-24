Zinedine Zidane returns to the Real Madrid touchline against Real Valladolid on Saturday when Los Merengues will play their first home fixture of the 2019-20 La Liga campaign. Real won, 3-1, at Celta Vigo in Week 1 and will consider this their rebirth under Zidane. Valladolid also won their opener after edging 10-man Real Betis in Seville on Sunday.

Eden Hazard was injured for Real’s opener and remains sidelined alongside Rodrygo Goes and long-term absentee Marco Asensio. However, summer signing Ferland Mendy has returned to training and could be in contention to make his Liga debut at left-back.

Zidane was reappointed to the Real helm in March and showed noticeable improvement after the team lost just four of their last 12 league matches. Santiago Solari led the team on a run of as many defeats in five games before he was dismissed.

There was a concern for Real after they won two of seven preseason matches in normal time, defeating Fenerbahce and Salzburg. Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and late substitute Lucas Vazquez each scored at Balaidos to give Real a coveted Week 1 win, with Zidane’s side only conceding to Iker Losada in the 91st minute.

Oscar Plano struck at the death to give Valladolid a last-gasp 2-1 win at Betis. Valladolid are level on points with Real—fourth in La Liga.

Saturday’s clash will also see Real legend Ronaldo return to the Bernabeu as an opponent once more, having bought a 51 percent stake in Valladolid in September 2018.

Gareth Bale also made a surprise start in Week 1 that few might have expected one month ago, assisting Benzema’s breakthrough goal as part of a promising display on the right flank.

When: Saturday, August 24

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.