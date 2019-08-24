Where Are They Now? Arsenal's Lineup From the Last Time They Won Away Against a Top Six Side

Not since 18 January 2015 have Arsenal gone to the home of one of their top six rivals and left with a victory.

Under Arsene Wenger, the Gunners locked horns with Manchester City on a wintry night and warmed the hearts of supporters with a clinical 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium. Abandoning their incredibly open brand of football in favour of a rigid defensive approach, Arsenal truly did a job on the Citizens.

Arsenal’s Premier League away record versus top six sides since winning 2-0 at Manchester City on the 18th of January 2015:



P22

W0

D8

L14

GD +24

GA -50



With just a third of possession and only three corners to City's 16, the north London outfit picked their moments well. Santi Cazorla opened the scoring with a first-half penalty, before setting up Olivier Giroud for the clincher.

The four and a half years that followed have been tough, Arsenal suffering some humiliating days away to the other big boys. In the last two seasons they have been handed 4-0 and 5-1 drubbings by Liverpool - who they face on Saturday - whilst also stumbling to numerous defeats at venues like Old Trafford.

Here's how things have gone for the team that beat City 2-0 since that day in early 2015.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

David Ospina (GK) - The Colombian never made the Gunners number one jersey his own, constantly watching on as others were deemed more capable. Having spent last term on loan with Napoli, Ospina has now made his move to Italy permanent. However, it seems he will once again be playing second fiddle after the Partenopei also signed Alex Meret from Udinese for €35m.

Hector Bellerin (RB) - In 2015, Bellerin was still finding his feet at Premier League level. Now, he is a reliable(ish) right-back and a strong role model for others in the Arsenal squad. Injury has kept him out since February, but the quicksilver defender will be returning very shortly.

Per Mertesacker (CB) - Despite the fact that he only turns 35 in September, Mertesacker has always had the pace of a man in the twilight of his career. Well, he's not even at that stage anymore - the centre-back hung up his boots in 2018 after a relentless string of fitness issues.

Laurent Koscielny (CB) - There are countless ways to bring an end to your time at a football club. The Koscielny Method is wholly undignified and not to be recommended. Arsenal's skipper forced an exit via tantrums and other childlike behaviours, eventually getting his move to Bordeaux in August.

Nacho Monreal (LB) - Over six years of service have been devoted to the Gunners by their popular Spanish defender. He gives his all, week in week out, and continues to look the most assured member of Unai Emery's backline...although he may move to Real Sociedad this weekend.

Midfielders

Francis Coquelin (CM) - A switch to Valencia came rather out the blue in January 2018, with Coquelin still struggling to hold down a starting berth at the Mestalla. La Liga doesn't suit him quite like the English top-flight did, given the midfielder's aggressive, high-energy manner on the pitch.

Aaron Ramsey (CM) - In terms of finances, Ramsey is far surpassing any of his teammates from the win at City (bar one, and we'll get to that). After allowing his contract with Arsenal to run down, he penned a deal with Juventus worth £300,000-a-week; that's pretty decent, especially when he gets to play alongside the eminent Cristiano Ronaldo.

Santi Cazorla (CAM) - The diminutive playmaker has been on a whirlwind journey since the 2014/15 campaign. His Gunners career ended in cruel fashion as various injuries kept him on the sidelines for far too long, with a second Villarreal homecoming seeing him finish his final year at the Emirates with zero appearances. He played his first game in 636 days on arrival and has become a standout performer for the Yellow Submarine.

Forwards

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (RW) - A torrid 12 months preceded Oxlade-Chamberlain's return to the Liverpool side versus Huddersfield Town in late April. The England international was a force to be reckoned with in his debut season with the Reds following a £35m transfer from Arsenal, but missed nearly the entirety of the next campaign due to a serious knee injury.

Alexis Sanchez (LW) - Pundits and fans don't know whether to laugh or cry when they watch Sanchez play for Manchester United. He's a ghost at Old Trafford, a shadow of his former self, yet the Chilean still pockets as much as £500,000 each week. He probably doesn't care that Gooners view him as a Judas and Red Devils think he represents all that's wrong with their club at present.

Olivier Giroud (ST) - Unwanted in north London, Giroud moved to the west end of the city to link up with Chelsea. It's turned out rather well for the striker, who collected 11 goals in last season's Europa League, including one against Arsenal during the Blues' 4-1 triumph in the final.