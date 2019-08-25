Bournemouth 1-3 Man City: Pep Guardiola on David Silva, VAR & Areas to Improve

Manchester City ensured they continued their unbeaten start to the Premier League after seeing off Bournemouth 3-1 at Dean Court on Saturday afternoon.

While the Citizens cruised to victory, a milestone was made on the south coast as David Silva played his 400th match for the club in what has been a magnificent nine-year spell in sky blue.

Pep Guardiola didn't hold back in his praise of the Spanish playmaker, while also discussing a VAR-reviewed penalty decision that didn't go his sides way, as well as adding that his side still have things to improve on moving forward.

On Man-of-the-Match David Silva

In what is set to be his final season at the club, Silva produced another vintage outing against the Cherries to once again show the Premier League why he should be considered among the finest players ever to grace the competition.

On his 400th outing, nobody was willing to laud the Spaniard more than his manager, who was in utter awe of the 33-year-old's ability.

"He played incredibly well," Guardiola said, as relayed by Manchester Evening News.

"David in this kind of game – with a defence so deep and with such few spaces – is so good. He’s one of the best players I’ve ever seen."

On VAR Decisions

With the score at 2-1, the home side were growing in confidence that they might be able to snatch an equaliser, with the energy Eddie Howe's side showed in the opening exchanges of the second half totally mirroring their display in the first 45 minutes.

Finely poised, it looked as though City would get the chance to put breathing space between themselves and the Cherries, after Andre Marriner's initial decision not to rule Jefferson Lerma's stamp on Silva went to review. Despite what appeared a clear foul, VAR opted against overruling the decision, as Guardiola made a very tongue-in-cheek response when asked about the decision.

"No, no, no, penalty, no, no. It was clear hands last game, I saw the last game," Guardiola said in jest, via Manchester Evening News.

"Penalty? No, please. The challenge this season will be amazing for us after winning two titles back to back the challenge will be great."

When asked if there could be faults left in the system, the Spaniard simply replied: "Ask to the VAR people, don't ask to me."

On Areas of Improvement

Looking back on the match, it would be hard to pinpoint the glaring weaknesses in this City side, with all-but the few minutes before and right after half-time the only stages of the match where the Citizens were anything other than commanding.

However, being the perfectionist he is, Guardiola insisted that there are still elements that need tweaking, with Bournemouth's lineup one of the issues that concerned the 48-year-old.

"There are a few things to improve that's good that that has happened while winning games, but we knew it, every time they set up so deep 5-4-1, long balls and they are so strong with King, Wilson and Billing and set pieces with good throw ins all the time in the boxes they are stronger than us," he said, via Manchester Evening News.

Despite their apparent struggles, City's class shone through, with the former Barcelona chief stating that the quality his side possess was the deciding factor on the day.

"But, okay. The quality of our players made the difference and we won the game," he added.