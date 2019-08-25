Manuel Pellegrini Provides Update on Jack Wilshere After Midfielder Was Left Out of Matchday Squad

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has confirmed that Jack Wilshere is not injured and was simply rested for West Ham's win over Watford on Saturday.

Wilshere, 27, was left out of West Ham's squad for trip to Vicarage Road despite starting in both of the Hammers' opening games, leading to fears that he was injured given his lengthy injury history.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

These fears were allayed when Pellegrini was asked to explain Wilshere's absence at the post-match conference. According to Football.London, Pellegrini stated: "He's not injured.

"In this moment, Carlos Sanchez, [Andriy] Yarmolenko, Wilshere, players are coming off long injuries might not be able to play two games quickly. We have the cup on Tuesday, we need Jack 100 per cent fit and rested, same with Robert Snodgrass.

"He had a kick during the week but I choose these players for this game. Now we look to Newport.

"The only player who was not here for injury was Javier Hernandez who had a pain in his knee. Also Winston Reid who is recovering from a long injury."

Warren Little/GettyImages

Pellegrini also revealed that he was pleased with West Ham's performance as they picked up their first win of the season on Saturday, stating that: "Both sets of fans saw a good game, in an open way. We tried to continue to be an attacking team with every chance that we had.

"Also Watford, they had two or three clear chances in the first half to score again, so did we. For the fans it was a very good game.

"Watford in this moment are in an unfortunate moment. I saw their game against Everton and they didn't deserve to lose that game and against Brighton, there was not a lot of difference between the two teams.

"After that, very pleased with the score because we finished last season here winning 4-1 and now we win here 3-1 in the moment we were trying to rebuild the team with players who had long injuries and new players.

"One of those new players [Sébastien Haller] scored two goals and it will be useful for him. It is not easy in the Premier League and these two goals will give him a lot of confidence."

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The Chilean also confirmed that West Ham will continue on with their attacking style of play, observing that:

"The players have some characteristics that you cannot change. For example Felipe [Anderson] will always be a fast player, Lanzini too, Antonio as well. But we must be a little bit more calm in the last third to be more accurate."

West Ham will be back at the London Stadium next week to face newly-promoted Norwich City, who, despite losing two of their opening games, have impressed in the Premier League so far.