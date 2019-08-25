Mauricio Pochettino Defends Decision to Drop Christian Eriksen in Home Loss to Newcastle

By 90Min
August 25, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino believes his decision to drop Christian Eriksen for the club's 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United had no bearing on the result.

Instead, the Argentine has blamed a lack of quality across the team for Sunday's lacklustre display. He also suggested the attitude of his players was poor as the Magpies stole an unexpected victory thanks to Joelinton's neat first-half finish.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The home loss leaves the north Londoners on four points after three games of the 2019/20 season, whilst their opponents opened their account for the year with the win.

When asked about the impact of Eriksen beginning on the bench, Pochettino stated (as quoted by football.london): "I can only pick 11. I understand the question. If we win 3-0 or 4-0 then these questions aren’t asked.

"We didn’t play well. We’re very disappointed about our performance and the result. We again conceded a cheap goal. 

"We needed to be more aggressive with the ball," the 47-year-old explained, indicating that a poor mindset cost them against the Magpies, rather than the absence of their chief playmaker.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"80% possession should have more chances. They were well organised and compact and we didn’t break through.

"We’re very disappointed with the performance and the result, but we cannot justify our performance. We should be playing better. [We need] more desire, more capacity to be aggressive in this type of game."

Tottenham will have a chance to redeem themselves on Sunday as they make the five-mile journey to the Emirates Stadium. Spurs were victorious on their last visit to Arsenal, securing a 2-0 win in the League Cup last December.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message