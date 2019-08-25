PSG Ready Surprise £100m Bid for Wilfried Zaha as Direct Replacement for Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain could test Crystal Palace's resolve with a stunning £100m bid for Wilfried Zaha, as Barcelona and Real Madrid step up their chase to bring Neymar back to La Liga.

Zaha made the Eagles aware of his desire to leave south London during the summer in favour of European football, with top-flight duo Everton and Arsenal both failing with bids to sign the Ivorian after a summer of uncertainty.

Now, with Neymar looking increasingly likely to leave the French capital, the Ligue 1 champions have reportedly earmarked Zaha as the man they want to replace him with, as the Mirror claims a £100m bid is being prepared to offer the 26-year-old the Champions League football he so desperately craves.

It's added in the report that PSG are sending a delegation to London this week in order to thrash out the details, while in the background the aforementioned La Liga duo go head-to-head over Neymar.

The main reason for Palace not selling Zaha during the English window was that their valuation was not met, but that will not be the case if PSG are indeed prepared to stump £100m.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

However, this story strongly contradicts other reports from across Europe that state Paulo Dybala is PSG's number one target to replace Neymar.

PSG sporting director Leonardo is currently ironing out the Argentine's troublesome image right issues, with the club heavily linked to stay down the South American route and bring Dybala to France.

That said, Palace boss Roy Hodgson did concede he would be powerless to sell Zaha to a foreign club, although he would be reluctant to do so as it would deal a huge blow to the quality of the squad - with nobody able to replace him until January at the earliest.

Whether PSG have both players in mind is unlikely but certainly not impossible, given their supreme spending power,. Whatever transpires, though, will need to occur ahead of the transfer deadline, which closes in just over a weeks' time.