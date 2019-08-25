Tottenham Hotspur welcomes Newcastle United to north London on Sunday hoping to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season in Week 3. Mauricio Pochettino’s side has edged back-to-back 1-0 wins over the Magpies in their last two home meetings, with the Spurs seeking their fifth consecutive victory over Newcastle.

Sunday’s host is set to see its resources replenished by the return of attacker Heung-min Son, a welcome returnee after serving a three-match suspension carried from last season. Dele Alli remains injured, but Erik Lamela has been more than adequate as a replacement in attacking mid-field this term. The Argentinian scored one goal and assisted on another as Tottenham drew 2-2 in their visit to defending champions Manchester City in Week 2.

Along with Alli, defenders Juan Foyth, Den Davies and youngster Ryan Sessegnon remain injury concerns. Giovani Lo Celso—who arrived on loan from Real Betis late in the summer transfer window—is in contention to make his first Spurs start after coming on late against City.

Steve Bruce’s Newcastle is one of four Premier League teams yet to get off the mark this season, and a visit to Tottenham doesn’t yield great chances of seeing that change. The Magpies manager has a more extensive injury list than his Spurs counterpart. Summer signing Allan Saint-Maximin could make his first club start, but faces a decision closer to kick-off, as do midfielder Jack Colback and forward Dwight Gayle.

This fixture likely comes too soon for Andy Carroll to make his second Newcastle debut with the striker lacking match fitness. United States international DeAndre Yedlin also seems set to miss out due to injury, as do winger Christian Atsu and center-back Florian Lejeune.

Maximin, 22, is one player who could turn the odds slightly in Newcastle’s favor if fit. The former Nice star lit up Ligue 1 over the past couple of seasons, working as a striker or on either wing.

The Spurs will feel optimistic about extending their unbeaten streak at home to a Newcastle team yet to clinch a point. However, the opening day scare at home to promoted Aston Villa—where they struck back from behind to win 3-1—will be a fresh reminder to avoid overconfidence at all costs.

Date: Sunday, August 25

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TVor anytime, anywhere here.