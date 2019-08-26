Chelsea Invite Exeter Wonderkid Ben Chrisene to Training in Attempt to Beat Liverpool to Transfer

Chelsea have invited 15-year-old Exeter City starlet Ben Chrisene to train with the team, in the hope of beating Liverpool to his signature.

The midfielder became Exeter's youngest ever debutant when he featured in a Carabao Cup defeat against Coventry City in August, breaking the record held by current Chelsea wonderkid Ethan Ampadu.

According to The Sun, Chelsea are hoping to use their relationship with Exeter to lure Chrisene to Stamford Bridge, having invited the teenager to come train with the club.

Bayern Munich are thought to be seriously keen, whilst Chrisene has also trained with both Southampton and Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp's side are thought to be especially interested in a deal for the 15-year-old, so Chelsea are hoping to move quickly and win the race for his signature.

The Blues are optimistic that their transfer ban could be lifted in January following an appeal, which would leave them free to pursue a move for Chrisene.

Speaking after Chrisene's debut for the senior side (via BBC Sport), Exeter manager Matt Taylor insisted that the sky really is the limit for the England youth international.

"He's going to play at the top level, it's as simple as that. What that top level is for Ben, he's 15 years old, I can't tell you that yet. But I think he'll play at a top, top standard of football," Taylor said.

"The opportunities we give to our academy players are second to none in terms of the country, and possibly worldwide as a football club. But there's a reason we do that. We see the value in it in years to come.

"It might be three or four years down the line when Ben Chrisene plays a League Two fixture, it might be three months down the line, you honestly don't know with young players."