Harry Wilson Shows Liverpool What They Are Missing After Joining Elite Goalscoring Club

By 90Min
August 26, 2019

Bournemouth loan star Harry Wilson is quickly becoming a fan favourite down on the south coast, and he'll have endeared himself further to the club's fanbase after his weekend exploits against Manchester City.

The 22-year-old has been given the opportunity to showcase his talents this season at the Vitality Stadium after Liverpool opted against promoting the talented Welshman to their first-team squad, despite an impressive loan spell at Derby last year.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

If the first couple of weeks of this new season are anything to go by, it's an opportunity that Wilson is looking to grasp with both hands.

Last week, he scored on his debut as the Cherries ran out 2-1 winners at newly promoted Aston Villa, and now Wilson has a strike against Manchester City to add to his rapidly growing collection of outstanding free-kicks.

Centrally positioned around 25 yards out, the Welshman arched a superb bending effort away from the despairing dive of City goalkeeper Ederson and into the top corner - sending the small but raucous Vitality crowd into delirium.

Not only did the goal get Bournemouth back into the game, it also saw Wilson join an elite club of young players who have scored on their first two Premier League appearances.

Renowned statisticians Opta note that Wilson became the youngest player to achieve the feat - Wilson being 22 years and 156 days old - since Manchester United winger Anthony Martial netted in his first two Red Devils appearances.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The Frenchman was just 19 years and 289 days when he scored in his first two outings just under four years ago - and Wilson will hope that this is just the beginning of a prosperous career at the highest level.

Unfortunately, his effort was in vain against the reigning Premier League champions - as City ran out 3-1 winners thanks to a brace from Sergio Aguero and a goal from Raheem Sterling.

