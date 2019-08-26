Kalvin Phillips Close to Agreeing New £40,000-a-Week Contract With Leeds

By 90Min
August 26, 2019

Leeds United have re-opened contract talks with star man Kalvin Phillips, with the midfielder edging closer to a new £40,000-a-week deal. 

Phillips, a lifelong Leeds fan and academy product, turned down an improved offer earlier in the summer at a time when he was being linked heavily with a move to the Premier League. Aston Villa were among the clubs interested.

However, with the window now shut, Marcelo Bielsa will be eager to secure the 23-year-old on a long-term deal, with Phillips, who has started all five Championship games thus far, already impressing again this season. 

George Wood/GettyImages

Club owner Andrea Radrizzani joined director of football Victor Orta last Thursday to meet with Phillips’ representative, former player Kevin Sharp. Talks went well according to the Yorkshire Evening Post and an agreement on an improved contract extension is looking very promising news Leeds fans will be delighted with.

With Phillips entering his last two years on his current contract, United will be eager to get a deal across the line soon. Phillips, however, has been holding out for a wage which would match what former Real Madrid goalkeeper Kiko Casilla and striker Patrick Bamford earn.

When pressed on the issue, agent Sharp was positive stating: “No matter how important he is, they want to get the best deal possible and I want to get him the best deal possible.

“Kalvin is really happy to stay and wants to sign a new deal. We had a very amicable meeting; we all came out very positive. It looks very promising, that’s as much as I can say.”

Lewis Storey/GettyImages

The tough tackling, tenacious midfielder was an ever present in a Leeds side that finished third in the Championship last term. The academy product made the most tackles of any player in the Leeds squad last season and is adored by those who watch him at Elland Road.

Therefore, Phillips is a crucial clog in the Leeds United machine and Bielsa will be delighted if a new contract can be sorted.  

