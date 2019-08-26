Leandro Trossard Admits VAR Introduction Has Affected His Immediate Celebration of Goals

Brighton's Leandro Trossard has admitted that he is reluctant to immediately celebrate scoring because VAR may overturn the award of a goal.

The Belgian winger saw his side have a goal correctly disallowed as Lewis Dunk's header was ruled offside against Southampton on Saturday, just a week after Trossard himself had a volley against West Ham ruled out for the same reason.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Now, the 24-year-old has told Sky Sports that the introduction of technology has hindered his initial joy when a goal is scored - because he gets the feeling that VAR may intervene.

"I knew not to celebrate after last week and I could tell by the players' reactions that something wasn't right and it was clear they were going to review it.

"We haven't had luck with VAR decisions so far but we must accept that and fight for a positive result and not let it affect our performance. We reacted very well to the sending off (of Florin Andone) and disallowed goal - if we maintain that level, then the luck will come our way along with the wins."

Brighton ended up losing 2-0 to the Saints as they had to play for an hour with 10-men, courtesy of Andone's red card for a wild and dangerous lunge on Yan Valery. The Seagulls were valiant in defence, but were unable to prevent Moussa Djenepo and Nathan Redmond earning all three points with goals in the second half.





After the game, manager Graham Potter rued the emotion shown by Romanian forward Andone, admitting he must learn to temper his feelings.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

"He's an emotional guy, tries his best for the team but of course it's managing that state," Potter said. "It's not a good action. It's one of those things that happens but it's something he probably needs to work with."