Why the Criticism of Man Utd's Daniel James Is Completely Unwarranted

Daniel James has been a breath of fresh for Manchester United since his £15m move from Swansea.

A dream debut goal for the Welsh international against Chelsea on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season was followed up with a neat finish against Crystal Palace in front of the Old Trafford faithful on Saturday. It's not bad for a 21-year-old who was playing in the Championship last season.

James has already run through brick walls for the Red Devils. He works tirelessly for the team and does it all with a smile on his face. Supporters can accept a lack of quality at times, but they can never accept a lack of work rate - and James certainly does not let you down in that department.

However, he has come under heavy criticism from many United supporters after his goal celebration during the 2-1 home defeat to Palace. After brilliantly curling a shot into the top corner in the 89th minute to level the score, instead of running back to the halfway line immediately to search for a much needed winner, James celebrated - posing with his arms crossed in front of the Stretford End.

It took Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial's attempts to snap James out of the euphoria before he caught sight of the main goal - winning the game.

“Dan! Come on, get back! We’ve got to concede another one!” pic.twitter.com/yPI3YbKQls — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) August 24, 2019

Criticism has since been directed at James, with fans reminding him he is no longer at Swansea and a point at home to Crystal Palace is not enough for a side of United’s stature.

Some fans were furious that he decided to celebrate the goal for eight seconds instead of grabbing the ball. Whilst James probably should not have celebrated, it is understandable he did - and the stick he's receiving is harsh and uncalled for.

Yes, United want to score a winner. Of course, a point at home to Palace is not enough and Daniel James will know that (he definitely does now). But surely you can understand the action. James is just 21, making his second appearance at the Theatre of Dreams, and he'd just scored his second ever goal for the club. It was great goal, at that.

James clearly just got caught up in the emotion of it all. It's as simple as that.

From being on loan in League One at Shrewsbury Town in 2017 to playing for Manchester United in the Premier League just two years later, it is fair to say the kid is living in a dream world at the moment. He hasn't exactly had an easy summer either.

James will make mistakes because of his age and his lack of experience at the highest level of English football, and the decision to celebrate probably was a minor mistake.

However, taking to social media to berate the lad, suggesting he does not have the mentality to play for Manchester United due to one moment, is an absolute farce. We're talking about Twitter 'fans' here of course, but those turning up their nose should be embarrassed.

I love Dan James to bits but his celebration today makes me wonder if he has the right Mentality to be a United Player



Martial and Rashford had to stop him celebrating for longer — Chris™ (@MUnitedChris) August 24, 2019

Stupid James celebrating a equalizing goal when the match is nearly over...what a clown!#MUNCRY pic.twitter.com/PYHkoYDdHg — Lecron JJ (@Lecron) August 24, 2019

The questioning of Daniel James celebrating a goal is just odd. He's a kid scoring at Old Trafford and you want him to control his emotions? His celebration lasted seconds. Such nonsense from some #MUFC 'fans'. — Rob Blanchette (@_Rob_B) August 25, 2019

Alongside his goal, James was yet again a bright spark in an otherwise underwhelming performance from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side. He's even getting a reputation for diving following his second yellow card in as many games, even while replays showed he was entitled to fall to the ground after being fouled.

James has all the credentials to be a Manchester United player for the next ten years, and while times are tough at Old Trafford at the moment, the team's joint top scorer is not the one to take a pop at. There's plenty of people to aim for if you're angry.