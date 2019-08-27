Bobby Duncan: Liverpool Have Rejected Fiorentina Approach for Steven Gerrard's Cousin

Liverpool have no intention of selling Bobby Duncan and have rejected approaches from both Serie A side Fiorentina and Danish club FC Nordsjaelland for the talented youngster this summer.

Duncan, who joined the Reds from rivals Manchester City only last year, has been attracting interest from clubs around Europe but, according to the latest reports, the stance at Anfield remains the same and that is that the 18-year-old is not for sale.

Transfer rumours have been swirling this summer, with Nordsjaelland first linked with the striker who is a cousin of club legend Steven Gerrard, before talk of a loan-to-buy move from Fiorentina in a report from Football Insider.

However, the Liverpool Echo have shot down those rumours emphatically, claiming that Liverpool have no desire to sell or loan the teenager, while and no further talks have taken place since the initial contact with Fiorentina earlier this month.

The youngster, netted an impressive 25 times for the Under-18 side in the last campaign and despite not yet earning a first-team call-up, he was involved heavily during the summer's pre-season campaign.

Duncan scored in Liverpool's first pre-season friendly against Tranmere Rovers and his attitude and application throughout the summer was said to have only boosted his regard among the coaching ranks.

Although the 18-year-old has impressed the coaching staff, his decision to remove Liverpool from all of his social media pages since talks with the Serie A club began still doesn't seem to be sitting well with the Anfield faithful.

While Duncan was left out of the first Premier League 2 game of the season - sparking talk that a move to Serie A was imminent - he is not expected to resume talks with Fiorentina and should feature regularly from now on after the latest rebuff from the Liverpool hierarchy.