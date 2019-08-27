Carabao Cup Roundup: Crystal Palace & Norwich City Knocked Out as 6 Premier League Teams Win

August 27, 2019

An eventful Tuesday evening in the second round of the Carabao Cup saw Premier League side Norwich City dumped out of the competition on the road to League Two Crawley Town, while Crystal Palace were knocked out in a penalty shootout.

Beryly Lubala's first-half strike proved to be too much for Daniel Farke's rotated side to come back from at Broadfield Stadium, with the likes of Teemu Pukki missing from the matchday squad in favour of a number of debutants.

Crystal Palace were held to a 0-0 draw by Colchester United at Selhurst Park, but Andros Townsend missed their opening penalty kick in the shootout while the League Two outfit had a 100% record from 12 yards.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Brighton & Hove Albion were also close to being knocked out of the Carabao Cup, although Glen Murray's effort against Bristol Rovers in injury time helped the Seagulls book their place in the next round.

It was a much more comfortable evening for the likes of Aston VillaWatfordWest Ham and Sheffield United, while Southampton also squeezed past Fulham thanks to 19-year-old striker Michael Obafemi.

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forrest knocked out Derby County, Luton Town won away to Cardiff City, and MK Dons beat Southend United,all by three-goal margins, while Burton Albion scored four goals without reply in their win over Morecambe.

Grimsby's match against Macclesfield was called off due to adverse weather conditions, while four matches in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday were settled via a penalty shootout.

Nottingham Forest 3-0 Derby Coutny
Preston North End 2-2 Hull City (5-4 on penalties)
Grimsby Town P-P* Macclesfield Town
Fulham 0-1 Southampton
Southend United 1-4 MK Dons
Plymouth Argyle 2-4 Reading
Bristol Rovers 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion
Crewe Alexandra 1-6 Aston Villa
Burton Albion 4-0 Morecambe
Crystal Palace 0-0 Colchester (4-5 on penalties)
Sheffield United 2-1 Blackburn Rovers
Crawley Town 1-0 Norwich City
Leeds United 2-2 Stoke City (4-5 on penalties)
Watford 3-0 Coventry City
Rochdale 2-1 Carlisle
Newport County 0-2 West Ham
Oxford United 2-2 Millwall (4-2 on penalties)
Cardiff City 0-3 Luton Town

* Match postponed due to waterlogged pitch

