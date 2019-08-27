Filipe Luis Reveals He Had Offers From Borussia Dortmund & 3 Other Top Clubs This Summer

Brazilian defender Filipe Luis has revealed that he rejected a number of offers from elite European clubs before deciding to join Flamengo this summer.

Although his contract with Atletico Madrid expired this summer, there was still a good chance he'd be playing at the top level elsewhere with plenty of other clubs showing interest.

But instead of opting for a move to the likes of Manchester City, the Brazilian full back opted to return to Brazil with Flamengo.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

But the decision to join them was not a straightforward, the player revealed during an interview with Esporte Espectacular, with a number of other options on the table.

He said: "At the last moment I had three or four proposals in hand, and then you choose. It's a long list.

"There is this club, but you can not pay what you earn, this other does not want to be champion, but then bye. So, a lot of things are happening and at the last minute I closed some important doors."

PEDRO UGARTE/GettyImages

"Borussia [Dortmund], which was a very good offer, but I didn't feel my heart, even though I had the same thing as the fans [in love with them], but I didn't feel that passion of saying 'I want to go to Borussia'.





"There were Turkey, China, and a number of countries that called, but none of them filled the heart at that time."

Along with Borussia Dortmund, Luis attracted plenty of attention from elsewhere in Europe, having had talks with Manchester City and Lyon, as well as receiving a huge offer from PSG during his final years in Madrid.

MAURO PIMENTEL/GettyImages

"I had a contract with Atletico and there came an absurd offer, one that you can not refuse. I went to Atlético, said, 'If you let me out, I appreciate it and everything'.

"It was impossible to leave. I would not fight with Atletico either, and it turned out it did not advance, but it really had the offer and I was close."

Having failed in their pursuit of the Brazilian, PSG looked elsewhere, snapping up former Bayern Munich Spaniard Juan Bernat instead.