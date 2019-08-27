Manuel Pellegrini Confirms Albian Ajeti Is Set for West Ham Debut Following Javier Hernandez Injury

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has confirmed that Albian Ajeti will likely make his West Ham debut this week as Javier Hernandez is sidelined with an injury.

Mexico international Hernandez suffered a knee injury in training but faces a tough ask to get into West Ham's starting XI regardless of fitness, due to the impressive form of new signing Sebastien Haller.

As quoted by the Evening Standard, the Chilean head coach played down the seriousness of Hernandez's knock and suggested Ajeti will likely make his debut.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Pellegrini said: "I am sure that Ajeti will play. He deserves that opportunity, he is doing very well during training sessions.





"Javier had, during a training session on Thursday, a problem in his knee, it was a kick. I don't know if he will be fit for Tuesday but on Wednesday he should be working with the team again."

Hernandez looked the most likely candidate to lead the line when the Hammers travel to League Two outfit Newport, a game which would have given him an opportunity to build on his goal against Brighton and prove why he should be in the starting lineup.

And while the injury doesn't seem to be a serious one, it could prove costly in Hernandez's hopes of establishing himself as an important first team player.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

His absence will give Ajeti his first chance to show what he can do since signing from Basel for £16m during the summer transfer window.





He and Chicharito will be competing to become the Hammers' second choice striker, with record signing Haller well and truly cementing a consistent spot in the team. The £45m Frenchman found the net twice in his latest appearance, the trip to a struggling Watford side in which West Ham ran out as 1-3 winners.

If Ajeti does start against Newport, his performance could determine who occupies the position on the bench as the backup striker for their next Premier League match against Norwich City on Saturday.