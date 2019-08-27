Mesut Ozil's Agent Confirms Midfielder Will Remain at Arsenal This Season

The agent of Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil is believed to have confirmed that the German will remain at the Emirates Stadium beyond this summer.

Ozil has been heavily linked with a move away ever since manager Unai Emery arrived last summer, and there was plenty of speculation suggesting Arsenal were desperate to cut ties with the high-earning midfielder.

However, Ozil's agent, Dr Erkut Sogut, is said to have confirmed to Turkish Football that he will not be leaving Arsenal this summer, as he remains happy with life at the Emirates.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Sogut added that Ozil is training hard to force his way back into the starting lineup after a tumultuous few weeks at the beginning of the Premier League season.

The 30-year-old is yet to make an appearance for Arsenal this season, having initially been left out of the squad as a result of external security concerns. Both he and teammate Sead Kolasinac were targeted by an armed gang earlier in the summer, and the pair were later left out of matchday squads due to the ongoing concern.

Kolasinac returned for the 2-1 win over Burnley and was then on the bench for the defeat to Liverpool, but Ozil is yet to be seen.

Emery has insisted that Ozil's extended absence is due to a lack of match fitness, but that hasn't stopped the rumour mill from turning. Moves to the likes of Fenerbahce and DC United have been suggested, but nothing has materialised.

Ozil was initially a key part of Emery's tenure at the start of last season, but a combination of injuries and a lack of form saw the German quickly lose his place. He never really regained it, but did make more appearances towards the end of the campaign.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

In total, he managed six goals and three assists in 35 appearances, and fans were often left wanting more from his performances.

The summer arrival of Dani Ceballos had cast doubt over Ozil's future at Arsenal, but it appears as though he is set to remain.