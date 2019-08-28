Alexis Sanchez Filmed Landing in Milan Ahead of Season-Long Inter Loan Move

Alexis Sanchez has been filmed landing in Milan ahead of his season-long loan move to Inter from Manchester United.

The Chilean has edged ever-closer to (at least temporarily) bringing an end to his nightmarish Red Devils spell which has yielded to just five goals in over 18 months.

Alexis Sanchez è atterrato a Milano e diventerà un nuovo acquisto dell’Inter ⚫️🔵 @SkySport #calciomercato pic.twitter.com/VpN2epEV0h — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 28, 2019

While there were some concerns over the payment structure of the deal, an agreement was reached between the clubs that will see Sanchez join on a season-long loan with no option to buy. That deal looks all-but assured, barring any hiccups with his medical, although it is expected to go through as expected without a hitch.

Sky Italia journalist Fabrizio Romano posted a video on Twitter which showed the 30-year-old arriving in Italy, where he will travel to the club's training facility to undergo his medical.

His imminent move to the Nerazzurri will see him link up with former teammate and friend Romelu Lukaku, after the Belgian sealed his switch to the Serie A club from United earlier in the window. The move will see Sanchez return to the division he had an earlier spell with, after featuring for Udinese prior to joining Barcelona.

The Times reported earlier that after discussions stalled over what percentage of the player's wages Inter would pay, a deal was struck by United that convinced Inter to pay £9.64m over the course of the next 12 months, leaving the Premier League side to fork out the remaining £6m.

Having been informed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he wouldn't feature in his first-team plans for this season, the former Arsenal forward has jumped at the opportunity at regular league football, with Europa League and domestic cup outings not enough to convince him to stay in the north west.