Carabao Cup 3rd Round Draw: Man City Face Preston & Liverpool Handed MK Dons Trip

By 90Min
August 28, 2019

The draw for the third round of this season's Carabao Cup has been made, with holders Manchester City facing an away clash against Preston, while Liverpool will travel to MK Dons.

City, who beat Chelsea on penalties in last year's final after a goalless draw at Wembley, are one of the seven teams who qualified for Europe last season to enter the competition at the third round stage.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Elsewhere, Tottenham have been handed a trip to Colchester United, Manchester United will play Rochdale at Old Trafford, Arsenal will host Nottingham Forest, and Chelsea will be at Stamford Bridge to face either Macclesfield or Grimsby.

The full slate of the fixtures, which will take place in the week beginning 23 September, are detailed below.

Wolves vs Reading
Oxford vs West Ham
Watford vs Swansea
Brighton vs Aston Villa
Sheffield United vs Sunderland
Colchester vs Tottenham
Portsmouth vs Southampton
Burton vs Bournemouth
Preston vs Manchester City
MK Dons vs Liverpool
Manchester United vs Rochdale
Luton vs Leicester
Chelsea vs Macclesfield/Grimsby
Sheffield Wednesday vs Everton
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest
Crawley vs Stoke

Norwich and Crystal Palace were the two Premier League sides eliminated on Tuesday night, a weakened Canaries side going down 1-0 to League Two outfit Crawley and Palace exiting to Colchester on penalties.

Sunderland shocked Burnley on Wednesday as goals from Will Grigg, Tom Flanagan and George Dobson silenced Turf Moor, while Everton squeezed past Lincoln City and Leicester edged past Newcastle on penalties in the sole all-Premier League clash of the night.

You can find a roundup for Tuesday's games here and Wednesday's fixtures here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message