Carabao Cup 3rd Round Draw: Man City Face Preston & Liverpool Handed MK Dons Trip

The draw for the third round of this season's Carabao Cup has been made, with holders Manchester City facing an away clash against Preston, while Liverpool will travel to MK Dons.

City, who beat Chelsea on penalties in last year's final after a goalless draw at Wembley, are one of the seven teams who qualified for Europe last season to enter the competition at the third round stage.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Elsewhere, Tottenham have been handed a trip to Colchester United, Manchester United will play Rochdale at Old Trafford, Arsenal will host Nottingham Forest, and Chelsea will be at Stamford Bridge to face either Macclesfield or Grimsby.

The full slate of the fixtures, which will take place in the week beginning 23 September, are detailed below.

Wolves vs Reading Oxford vs West Ham Watford vs Swansea Brighton vs Aston Villa Sheffield United vs Sunderland Colchester vs Tottenham Portsmouth vs Southampton Burton vs Bournemouth Preston vs Manchester City MK Dons vs Liverpool Manchester United vs Rochdale Luton vs Leicester Chelsea vs Macclesfield/Grimsby Sheffield Wednesday vs Everton Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Crawley vs Stoke

Norwich and Crystal Palace were the two Premier League sides eliminated on Tuesday night, a weakened Canaries side going down 1-0 to League Two outfit Crawley and Palace exiting to Colchester on penalties.

Sunderland shocked Burnley on Wednesday as goals from Will Grigg, Tom Flanagan and George Dobson silenced Turf Moor, while Everton squeezed past Lincoln City and Leicester edged past Newcastle on penalties in the sole all-Premier League clash of the night.

