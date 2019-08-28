Joachim Andersen Reveals Why He Decided to Join Lyon Despite Arsenal Interest

Joachim Andersen has revealed why he decided to join Lyon despite interest from Arsenal earlier in the summer, admitting the lure of playing Champions League football in France was too big an opportunity to miss.

The defender opted to join the Ligue 1 giants Lyon ahead of the north London outfit, being drawn to the club by the prospect of playing in Europe's elite club competition, something Arsenal narrowly missed out on last season.

He and former Sampdoria teammate Dennis Praet were previously subject to a bid of £43m made by Arsenal, but a deal failed to materialise with Praet eventually signing for Premier League rivals Leicester and Andersen completing his move to France.

Talking to Foot Mercato, the Danish ball-winner has shed light on why joining Lyon was the ideal career move for him.

He said: "There were good clubs, but Lyon was the best choice for me, I wanted to develop as a player, play the Champions League, be in a top team that fights for the title and Lyon was the best solution."

And the player seems to be right in his thinking, having immediately settled into life at Parc Olympique Lyonnais, playing the first three games in which his side have won two and lost one, leaving them in a reasonable second place.

Meanwhile, his choice to reject his other suitors Arsenal forced them to turn their attention elsewhere, adding alternative defensive acquisitions prior to the end of the summer transfer window.

Left back Kieran Tierney is yet to make his first appearance since joining from Scottish champions Celtic, while David Luiz has been his typical inconsistent self after completing a move from London rivals Chelsea on deadline day.

Praet hasn't been such a consistent figure in the starting lineup since joining Leicester and is yet to play an entire 90 minutes, but he did make a substitute appearance in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea and started the 2-1 victory over Sheffield United the following week before being replaced after 64 minutes.

The Gunners face one of the most crucial fixtures of their entire campaign on Sunday, going head to head in a local derby with Tottenham, coming off the back of the disappointing 3-1 defeat to Champions League holders Liverpool.