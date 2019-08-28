Liverpool Twitter Reacts to Bizarre War of Wards Between Jamie Carragher and Bobby Duncan's Agent

By 90Min
August 28, 2019

Bobby Duncan's agent caused quite the stir on Wednesday by releasing a statement on behalf of his client informing Liverpool that he will never play for the club again.

The 18-year-old striker - who is also the cousin of club legend Steven Gerrard - had been touted as one of the Reds' hotter academy prospects having signed from Manchester City in the summer of 2018.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

However, after Liverpool refused to sanction a move for the youngster this summer despite links to Fiorentina, things have turned ugly. Very ugly.

The forward's agent Saif Rubie published a statement on Twitter which cited his client's 'very small salary' while blaming Liverpool for damaging the player's mental health.

The statement unsurprisingly prompted a backlash from many on Twitter who criticised Rubie's motivations...



There was notably plenty of support for Duncan, with Liverpool Twitter's phasers pointed directly at new public enemy number one: Rubie...

Then Jamie Carragher got involved, sparking one of the weirder Twitter wars you'll see...today anyway. The highlights(?), which include clown emojis and references to Kevin-Prince Boateng, can be found below...

Wowzers. 

Anyway, Liverpool Twitter was pissed that anyone would call Lord and Saviour Michael Edwards a mere 'data analyst' and decided to find some dirt on Rubie, which it seems wasn't especially hard to find...

Liverpool have since released an official statement rejecting Rubie's initial allegations and outlining their 'disappointment'. Meanwhile, it seems even Duncan himself has distanced himself from his controversial agent. Oops...

