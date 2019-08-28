Liverpool Twitter Reacts to Bizarre War of Wards Between Jamie Carragher and Bobby Duncan's Agent

Bobby Duncan's agent caused quite the stir on Wednesday by releasing a statement on behalf of his client informing Liverpool that he will never play for the club again.

The 18-year-old striker - who is also the cousin of club legend Steven Gerrard - had been touted as one of the Reds' hotter academy prospects having signed from Manchester City in the summer of 2018.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

However, after Liverpool refused to sanction a move for the youngster this summer despite links to Fiorentina, things have turned ugly. Very ugly.

The forward's agent Saif Rubie published a statement on Twitter which cited his client's 'very small salary' while blaming Liverpool for damaging the player's mental health.

The statement unsurprisingly prompted a backlash from many on Twitter who criticised Rubie's motivations...

Suspect #LFC youngster Bobby Duncan might be looking for a new agent by the end of this... tweet. — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) August 28, 2019





Bobby Duncan's "pitiful wages" of £7000 a week at 18-years old.



Oh my bleeding heart. — Rex (@ThatRexGuy) August 28, 2019





Bobby Duncan is upset about a “small salary” at 18.



I imagine Andy Robertson felt similar 7 years ago, when he didn’t have the privilege of playing for the European Champions.



Look at where he is now. The right attitude is all you need. pic.twitter.com/tbOaCBbne6 — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) August 28, 2019

There was notably plenty of support for Duncan, with Liverpool Twitter's phasers pointed directly at new public enemy number one: Rubie...

You're telling me that within a month and a half, Bobby Duncan's gone from this 👇 to being locked in his room and trying to forcing a move away from the club, all of his own accord? Yeah right. pic.twitter.com/rYeF0Yi8E4 — Matt (@ynwamatt) August 28, 2019

If Bobby Duncan is really suffering from mental health problems, hopefully he gets the help he needs. Not convinced putting it in a statement littered with references to not being paid enough, is the right way to go about it. — James Sutton (@thejamessutton) August 28, 2019

The way it's been dealt with is ridiculous. Going onto Twitter with it is crazy. His agent has absolutely thrown him under the bus on this one. I'd be giving him his p45 if I were him. — Chris Pajak (@mrbloodred) August 28, 2019

That Bobby Duncan statement is ridiculous and his agent is clearly an absolute weapon. However, nobody should be bullying him or attacking him on here. If he’s having a shit time mentally then, trust me, it’s already hard enough for him at the minute. Leave the kid alone. — Adam Rowe (@adamrowecomedy) August 28, 2019

Then Jamie Carragher got involved, sparking one of the weirder Twitter wars you'll see...today anyway. The highlights(?), which include clown emojis and references to Kevin-Prince Boateng, can be found below...

I know Bobby & his family well, he’s young & at that age we all want everything right now. Played for the 1st team in pre season which is a great start & he should try & develop this season & maybe make the bench in Caraboa Cup. That should be the advice you’re giving him you 🤡 https://t.co/RqXd9eupc1 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) August 28, 2019

Do you also want to give advice on how to spit at people from the outside of a car? You're the last person to say or know what's really going on behding the scenes. Focus on your job and I'll focus on mine. https://t.co/1bJ6ru7smC — Saif Rubie (@saifpr) August 28, 2019

There is a problem & it’s you. You take on the most powerful person at the club besides Klopp?!! Madness. Club will never deal with you again https://t.co/26AP9PXylp — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) August 28, 2019

You talking about the glorified data analyst Michael Edwards? The one who doesn't even know that @KPBofficial is a midfielder not a centre forward. Goes to show how much he knows. Oh and he doesn't give a shit about a young players well-being more importantly. https://t.co/mrGD9LSe2B — Saif Rubie (@saifpr) August 28, 2019

Wowzers.

Anyway, Liverpool Twitter was pissed that anyone would call Lord and Saviour Michael Edwards a mere 'data analyst' and decided to find some dirt on Rubie, which it seems wasn't especially hard to find...

You come for Jamie Carragher and Michael Edwards, you come for all of us. — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) August 28, 2019

Bobby Duncan’s agent, ladies and gentlemen pic.twitter.com/yvpQyiztK8 — Josh (@KloppStyle) August 28, 2019

Still trying not to draw any conclusions but yeah this is Bobby Duncan's agent. Three days ago. Whatever his current situation or the legitimacy of the mental health claims, kid needs better representation. pic.twitter.com/PZIEiJWTdS — Liverpool Offside (@LFCOffside) August 28, 2019

Saif Rubie's licence was suspended in 2006 by the FA, he helped Berahino force his way out of West Brom & is trying to do the same for Bobby Duncan. A poisonous influence with a big mouth, handling his business like a child. Hope the club never deal with him again. — LFC Round Up (@LFCroundup) August 28, 2019

Lmao never pick a fight with Liverpool. You’re dusted you 🤡 @saifpr pic.twitter.com/9V0CgPKQwq — Jay (@_Ifcjay) August 28, 2019

Liverpool have since released an official statement rejecting Rubie's initial allegations and outlining their 'disappointment'. Meanwhile, it seems even Duncan himself has distanced himself from his controversial agent. Oops...