New Balance Unveil New 'Blackout' Liverpool Shirt With Tribute to Bob Paisley

New Balance have revealed an all-new blackout Liverpool shirt as a tribute to legendary manager Bob Paisley.

Widely regarded as one of the finest managers of all time (tenth in 90min's recent reckoning), Paisley led Liverpool to six league titles and three European Cups between 1974 and 1983, and the club rarely hesitates to pay tribute to his influence.

Getty Images/GettyImages

2019 marks the centenary of Paisley's birth, and now New Balance have joined in the celebrations with a limited edition blackout kit in his memory.

Modelled on the 2019/20 home kit, the all-black design features subtle accents as throwbacks to Paisley's tenure.

The pin stripe design is reminiscent of the kit worn by Paisley's Liverpool during the 1982/83 campaign, in which the Reds won the First Division and League Cup. The boss' signature is also printed inside the collar.

During that season, Paisley's side, which featured the likes of Bruce Grobbelaar, Alan Hansen, Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush, stormed to the league title ahead of the likes of Watford and Manchester United, before the manager retired from football that summer.

This tribute to Paisley is part of New Balance's 'Live it' campaign, which draws inspiration from Liverpool's past successes to unite Reds fans across the world.

Image by Tom Gott

Featuring the same DRY technology as the regular home shirt, this latest release will also help keep fans cool and comfortable, whether they are playing football or just simply wearing it to show their support. It also features a back-body map to boost comfort.

The blackout shirt is out now and is only available in limited numbers, so fans may need to act quickly if they are to pick up this latest release.