Tottenham Face Nervous Christian Eriksen Wait After Being Left in Dark Over Midfielder's Intentions

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be in the dark over the immediate future of Christian Eriksen as a result of an alleged breakdown in the relationships between Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and the Danish star’s agent, Martin Schoots.

Eriksen is in the final year of his contract at Tottenham and looks unlikely to sign a new one as he angles for a new challenge after six years in north London so far.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

It has been reported already this week that Eriksen is ‘resigned’ to staying put for this season after an offer from Real Madrid or Barcelona has failed to materialise.

But The Guardian suggests that Spurs will still face an uncertain few days after being given little indication of the player’s intentions. That is because there have apparently been no talks between Levy and Schoots for ‘some time’.

Eriksen briefly drew interest from Manchester United in the final days before the Premier League transfer deadline, only for the Old Trafford club to withdraw from talks after being left unconvinced the 27-year-old playmaker wanted to join them.

His desire for a new challenge is thought to lie overseas. The aforementioned Real and Barça have been heavily linked, as have Juventus.

The general belief is that clubs are more likely to wait until next summer to make their move when Eriksen is a free agent. Juventus in particular have developed a reputation for signing free midfielders – Paul Pogba, Sami Khedira, Emre Can, Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot.

Eriksen’s uncertain future has seen him kept on the fringes by manager Mauricio Pochettino so far this season. The player didn’t start on the opening day against Aston Villa, but was crucial as a substitute in the comeback win, and similarly started on the bench in the Newcastle defeat.

Spurs have also been without Dele Alli so far this season, with the England midfielder missing though injury. He has returned to training, however, and could therefore be a welcome boost in the North London derby against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.