Bobby Duncan Reacts to Explosive Liverpool Transfer Saga With Now Deleted Tweet

By 90Min
August 29, 2019

Liverpool teenager Bobby Duncan has responded to the fraught saga that has enveloped his future at the club by insisting he ‘just wants to play football’ in a now deleted tweet.

A prolific goalscorer at Under-18 level last season, Duncan has been the subject of rumoured interest from Nordsjaelland and Fiorentina, but Liverpool have so far blocked a transfer.

The 18-year-old’s agent, Saif Rubie, hit out at the club via Twitter on Wednesday, attacking sporting director Michael Edwards and alleging that Duncan is being kept at Liverpool against his will and that his client’s mental health has suffered as a result of his treatment by the Reds.

Liverpool released a statement to dismiss the ‘unattributed comments and unfounded allegations’ and explained that ‘the interests of the player in question are not best served by either inaccurate speculation, inflammatory statements or public discourse’.

Rubie seems to have since deleted his Twitter account.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Duncan seemed to temporarily endorse Rubie’s initial statement about Liverpool’s treatment of him by retweeting it. The youngster later undid that retweet, but his frustration isn't gone.

On Thursday, Duncan tweeted, “I just want to play football!”

But barely any sooner than it was posted, the message was deleted.

Liverpool have so far rejected what has been described as a ‘derisory’ £1.6m bid for Duncan, who was instrumental in winning the FA Youth Cup last season, from Fiorentina.

