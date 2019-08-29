Burnley vs Liverpool Preview: Where to Watch, Buy Tickets, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Premier League leaders Liverpool travel to Turf Moor on Saturday to take on Sean Dyche's Burnley.

Jurgen Klopp's men come into the game as the only top-flight English side to have won their opening three fixtures - the most recent being a comfortable 3-1 victory over Arsenal at Anfield last weekend.

Burnley, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw by Wolves on Sunday in the league, with Raul Jimenez grabbing a last gasp equaliser to deny the Clarets all three points. However, Sean Dyche's men were most recently knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Sunderland on Wednesday in a surprising defeat.

Here's 90min's preview of the game.

Where to Watch

Where to Buy Tickets

Tickets for the game are, as ever, available on both teams' official club websites, though membership is required in order to purchase. In terms of resale, both teams provide the option to make season tickets available for others to use, if a supporter is unable to attend the game themselves.

Team News

Liverpool's Naby Keita is a doubt for the match, with the midfielder still nursing a hip injury that he picked up prior to the Super Cup clash with Chelsea. First-choice goalkeeper Alisson remains out, meaning summer signing Adrian will retain his spot in the team.

Elsewhere, Nathaniel Clyne is the only other notable long-term absentee, as he continues his recovery from a cruciate ligament rupture that he picked up in pre-season.

As for Dyche, he has few injury concerns, with the majority of the first-team squad available for selection. Johann Berg Gudmundsson was ruled out of the Carabao Cup clash with Sunderland due to a calf injury, but the manager has confirmed that there is a possibility that he will be involved on Saturday.





Additionally, Robbie Brady has returned to training, although he is short of match fitness. Steven Defour remains sidelined.

Predicted Lineups

Burnley Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; McNeil, Westwood, Cork, Guðmundsson; Wood, Barnes Liverpool Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Mane, Firmino, Salah

Head to Head Record

The two sides have gone up against each other on 120 occasions and, unsurprisingly, the Reds boast the better record.

The Anfield side have won this fixture 55 times compared to Burnley's 37 wins. The two sides have also played out a draw on 28 occasions.

In the same fixture last season, Klopp's men claimed the points in a gripping encounter. The Clarets took the lead through Jack Cork early in the second half, before the away side were able to snatch victory with goals from James Milner, Roberto Firmino and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Klopp opted to heavily rotate his squad on that occasion, but this is certainly not expected to be the case this time around.

Recent Form

After a perfect start to the new season, Liverpool are the only team in the league to have claimed victories in their first three matches. Most recently, an electric Mohamed Salah starred in the match against Arsenal, as he bagged two goals to help his side ease to a 3-1 victory.

However, there are some concerns defensively, with the back four looking somewhat vulnerable in the opening fixtures. Of course, Alisson's absence has played a major role, but the Reds will be keen to pick up their first clean sheet of the season.

Burnley, meanwhile, were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday by Sunderland. The decision to rest the majority of the first-team proved costly, with the replacements failing to impress. However, Dyche is unlikely to lose much sleep over the early cup exit, with priorities firmly elsewhere.

The Clarets have picked up four points from their opening three matches in the league, while their only defeat so far came against Arsenal at the Emirates, with Dyche's men unlucky not to come away with a point on the opening day.

Ashley Barnes has been one of the standout performers of the Premier League's opening month, with the 29-year-old scoring four in three so far.

Here's how the two sides have performed on in their last five fixtures.

Burnley Liverpool Burnley 1-3 Sunderland (28/8) Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal (24/8) Wolves 1-1 Burnley (25/8)

Southampton 1-2 Liverpool (17/8) Arsenal 2-1 Burnley (17/8)

Liverpool 2-2 Chelsea *(5-4 pens) (14/8) Burnley 3-0 Southampton (10/8)

Liverpool 4-1 Norwich City (9/8) Burnley 2-0 Parma (3/8)

Liverpool 1-1 Manchester City (4-5 pens) (4/8)



Prediction

In Barnes, Burnley have a striker in scintillating form, and the manager will be hoping his side can create opportunities for the forward to exploit a potentially shaky Liverpool defence.

The Reds, meanwhile, will be hoping to keep their fine run of form going as they look to mount another title push. As well as this, Klopp will be hoping side can keep out the opposition and settle doubts over the defensive frailties.

Overall, the firepower of the away side should prove too much for Burnley but expect Dyche's men to put up a good fight.

Prediction: Burnley 1-3 Liverpool