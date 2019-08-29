Champions League Group Stage Draw: Watch Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch the 2019-20 Champions League group stage draw on Thursday.  

By Charlotte Carroll
August 29, 2019

The Champions League group stage draw will take place Thursday, as the 32 teams learn their fate for the 2019-20 competition.

The clubs have been allocated into four pots and will be separated into eight four-team groups. Each group will contain one team from each of the four pots. No team can play a club from their own association in the group stage.

The first round of group stage matches will take place on Sept. 17 and 18. The top two finishers in each group qualify for the knockout stage, which begins on Feb. 18. The final, which will be played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, is on May 30.

Last season, Liverpool defeated Tottenham 2–0 in Madrid for its first title since 2005. 

Here's how to watch the draw:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: None in USA

Live stream: B/R Live, UEFA.com or watch live on YouTube.

SI TV is now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

      Modal message