Juventus vs Napoli: Where to Watch, Buy Tickets, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

By midnight on Saturday, we will have a far better idea of how this season's title race in Serie A could pan out.

Napoli - runners up in three of the last four campaigns - travel to Turin to face Juventus in their own back yard that evening, with Carlo Ancelotti's men looking to finally end the Bianconeri's monopoly on Italian football.

Juve have taken the Scudetto home for eight consecutive years and began their challenge for a ninth with victory away to Parma on opening day. Meanwhile, the Partenopei edged Fiorentina by the odd goal in seven, Lorenzo Insigne hitting a brace as they left Stadio Artemio Franchi with a 4-3 win.

Here's our preview of the six-pointer.

Where to Watch

When is Kick Off? Saturday 31 August What Time is Kick Off? 19:45 (BST) Where is it Played? Allianz Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Premier Sports 1 Referee? Daniele Doveri

Team News

Marko Pjaca is the only member of Maurizio Sarri's squad unavailable for the meeting with Napoli as the winger continues his recovery from a cruciate ligament rupture.

Ancelotti is likewise without just one player in striker Arkadiusz Milik. The Pole has had surgery on a serious knee injury and will miss most of the season, though there is plenty of cover with the likes of Dries Mertens and Insigne up front.

Potential Lineups

Juventus Szczesny; De Sciglio, Bonucci, Chielllini, Sandro; Rabiot, Pjanic, Matuidi; Costa, Ronaldo, Dybala. Napoli Meret; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Rui; Callejon, Zielinksi, Allan, Insigne; Ruiz, Mertens.

Head to Head Record

Juve have taken the spoils in 17 of their encounters with Napoli throughout history, their counterparts winning on 12 occasions, whilst five draws complete the record. Nevertheless, the Bianconeri have had much the better of it in recent years.

The Partenopei have been victories in just one of the last seven match-ups, with the champions earning a 2-1 trumph in southern Italy the last time they met.

Miralem Pjanic swept an early free-kick over the wall and into the back of the net in that game at the San Paolo in March.

A red card for the Bosnian at the start of the second half could've derailed the Old Lady after Emre can's header had doubled the advantage, but their hosts could only claw one goal back.

Jose Callejon turned a delightful cross past Wojciech Szszesny with half an hour left to play to get Ancelotti's men back in the mix, though they were unable to find a leveller.

Recent Form

The pair both won their first games of the new Serie A campaign. Giorgio Chiellini was the sole scorer as Juve defeated Parma at Stadio Ennio Tardini, whilst an Insigne double helped Napoli see off the challenge of Fiorentina.

Despite their domination of the Italian top-flight in the last eight years, the Bianconeri's authority has been questioned after results in round one. They were lethargic and far from impressive in their 1-0 win and some have suggested they are vulnerable under new coach Sarri.

Inter's 4-0 drubbing of Lecce has put them firmly in the conversation about title contenders for 2019/20, with Napoli also tipped to threaten for the Scudetto.

Their defence looked suspect in Florence, though the attack was in fine shape as they carved their opponents open at will.

Here's how the clubs fared in their last five matches:



Juventus Napoli Juventus 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur (21/7) Liverpool 0-3 Napoli (28/7) Juventus 1-1 Inter *(4-3) (24/7) Marseille 0-1 Napoli (4/8) Atletico Madrid 2-1 Juventus (10/8) Barcelona 2-1 Napoli (8/8) Triestina 0-1 Juventus (17/8) Napoli 0-4 Barcelona (10/8) Parma 0-1 Juventus (24/8) Fiorentina 3-4 Napoli (24/7)

Prediction

A heavyweight match-up is always difficult to call, especially when it takes place so early into a new season.

If nothing else, the Partenopei's free-flowing victory over Fiorentina shows they have the talent to hurt Juventus. However, Sarri's backline is a far harder nut to crack than the Viola.

We're likely to see a well-drilled, rigid display from Juve as they aim to suffocate their opposition and take their chances when they come.

Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Napoli