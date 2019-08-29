Man Utd's Best & Worst Case Scenarios Ahead of 2019/20 Europa League Group Stage Draw

Manchester United's Europa League campaign will begin this week when the 2019/20 group stage draw takes place in Monaco on Friday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will be among the top seeds in pot one, having won the competition in 2017 and a regular European participant over the last five years. They will be an opponent that are feared by many, but also a major scalp to be claimed.

Here's who they could face, who they'll be hoping to meet and who they'll want to avoid...

Pot 1

Pot one is reserved for the 12 clubs with the highest UEFA Club Coefficient, meaning that United will be joined among the top seeds by the likes of five-time winners Sevilla, 2019 finalists Arsenal, Porto, Roma, Lazio, Sporting CP and others.

None of these teams will face each other in the group stage as the draw will place one club from each of the draw pots (1-4) into the 12 groups (A-L).

Pot 1 UEFA Club Coefficient Sevilla 104.000 Arsenal 101.000 Porto 93.000 Roma 81.000 Manchester United 78.000 Dynamo Kyiv 65.000 Besiktas 62.000 Basel 54.500 Sporting CP 50.000 CSKA Moscow 48.000 Wolfsburg 40.000 Lazio 37.000

Best Case Draw: N/A

Worst Case Draw: N/A

From a quality standpoint, United shouldn't be worried about any of the teams in pot two. That being said, there is more to consider, especially where long-distance travelling and any potential domestic knock-on effect is involved.





Astana, who are comfortably leading their playoff tie against BATE Borisov, would definitely be one to avoid as the Kazakh city is closer to China than it is to the rest of Europe.





Pot 2 UEFA Club Coefficient Krasnodar 34.500 Borussia Monchengladbach 29.000 Young Boys 27.500 Astana or BATE Borisov 27.500 APOEL 25.500

Best Case Draw: Young Boys

Worst Case Draw: Astana

SERGEI SUPINSKY/GettyImages

Unconfirmed Pots





This is where it gets a little complicated for now. There are still 21 unconfirmed qualifiers until the conclusion of Thursday night's playoff round. Every club involved has a different UEFA Club Coefficient that will determine whether they go into pot two, three or four.





Fellow Premier League side Wolves could end up in pot two or pot three depending on the rest of the qualifiers, but United cannot face another English side at this stage of the competition.





Pot 2 or 3 UEFA Club Coefficient Saint-Etienne 23.000 Getafe 20.713 Standard Liege 17.500 Braga or Spartak Moscow 31.000 or 16.000 Ludogorets Razgrad or Maribor 27.000 or 18.500 Torino or Wolverhampton Wanderers 14.495 or 17.092

Celtic will take a place in two if they see off Sweden's AIK, who would go in pot four. They will be one to avoid as Scottish clubs often raise their game against English sides in Europe.

Pot 2 or 4 UEFA Club Coefficient Celtic or AIK 31.000 or 5.500 FC Copenhagen or Riga FC 31.000 or 1.125

The same logic about Celtic would apply to Rangers, who would be a tough, albeit local, opponent. Their lack of European football in recent years would put them in pot four should they get the better of Legia Warsaw in qualifying, with the Poles set for pot two or three if they make it.





Molde could be a nice draw for Solskjaer if the Norwegians get through their playoff round.





Pot 2, 3 or 4 UEFA Club Coefficient PSV Eindhoven or Apollon Limassol 37.000 or 12.000 KAA Gent or HNK Rijeka 29.500 or 13.500 Legia Warsaw or Rangers 24.500 or 5.250 Strasbourg or Eintracht Frankfurt 11.699 or 24.000 Slovan Bratislava or PAOK 6.000 or 23.500 FCSB (Steaua) or Vitoria SC 23.000 or 9.646 Linfield or Qarabag 2.250 or 22.000 Feyenoord or Hapoel Be'er Sheva 22.000 or 12.000 Espanyol or Zorya Luhansk 20.713 or 11.500 Malmo or Bnei Yehuda 20.000 or 3.725 Partizan Belgrade or Molde 18.000 or 13.500 AEK Athens or Trabzonspor 14.000 or 8.000

Rennes, who have already qualified but awaiting pot confirmation, will be a lower-ranked side to avoid after their flying start to the new domestic season in France.





Pot 3 or 4 UEFA Club Coefficient Rennes 11.699 Rosenborg 11.500 Istanbul Basaksehir 10.500 AZ Alkmaar or Royal Antwerp 10.500 or 7.980 Oleksandriya 7.780





Pot 4 For big clubs looking to reach the knockout stages with minimal strain, pot four is always about drawing a favourable team that doesn't involve a lengthy or hostile away trip. Aaraat-Armenia would be the lowest ranked club in the whole group stage if they qualify, but a midweek away trip to Armenia is a major travel commitment.

Pot 4 UEFA Club Coefficient LASK Linz 6.250 Wolfsberger AC 6.250 Lugano 6.000 Cluj 3.500 Suduva or Ferencvaros 4.250 or 3.500 Aaraat-Armenia or F91 Dudelange 1.050 or 6.250

Best Case Draw: Lugano

Worst Case Draw: Aaraat-Armenia

Once the draw is made, group stage fixtures will begin on 19 September and conclude 11 weeks later on 12 December, followed by the first knockout draw four days later.