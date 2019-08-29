Man Utd's Best & Worst Case Scenarios Ahead of 2019/20 Europa League Group Stage Draw

By 90Min
August 29, 2019

Manchester United's Europa League campaign will begin this week when the 2019/20 group stage draw takes place in Monaco on Friday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will be among the top seeds in pot one, having won the competition in 2017 and a regular European participant over the last five years. They will be an opponent that are feared by many, but also a major scalp to be claimed.

Here's who they could face, who they'll be hoping to meet and who they'll want to avoid...

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Pot 1

Pot one is reserved for the 12 clubs with the highest UEFA Club Coefficient, meaning that United will be joined among the top seeds by the likes of five-time winners Sevilla, 2019 finalists Arsenal, Porto, Roma, Lazio, Sporting CP and others.

None of these teams will face each other in the group stage as the draw will place one club from each of the draw pots (1-4) into the 12 groups (A-L).

Pot 1 UEFA Club Coefficient
Sevilla 104.000
Arsenal 101.000
Porto 93.000
Roma 81.000
Manchester United 78.000
Dynamo Kyiv 65.000
Besiktas 62.000
Basel 54.500
Sporting CP 50.000
CSKA Moscow 48.000
Wolfsburg 40.000
Lazio 37.000

Best Case Draw: N/A

Worst Case Draw: N/A

Pot 2


From a quality standpoint, United shouldn't be worried about any of the teams in pot two. That being said, there is more to consider, especially where long-distance travelling and any potential domestic knock-on effect is involved.

Astana, who are comfortably leading their playoff tie against BATE Borisov, would definitely be one to avoid as the Kazakh city is closer to China than it is to the rest of Europe.

Pot 2 UEFA Club Coefficient
Krasnodar 34.500
Borussia Monchengladbach 29.000
Young Boys 27.500
Astana or BATE Borisov 27.500
APOEL 25.500

Best Case Draw: Young Boys

Worst Case Draw: Astana

SERGEI SUPINSKY/GettyImages

Unconfirmed Pots


This is where it gets a little complicated for now. There are still 21 unconfirmed qualifiers until the conclusion of Thursday night's playoff round. Every club involved has a different UEFA Club Coefficient that will determine whether they go into pot two, three or four.

Fellow Premier League side Wolves could end up in pot two or pot three depending on the rest of the qualifiers, but United cannot face another English side at this stage of the competition.

Pot 2 or 3 UEFA Club Coefficient
Saint-Etienne 23.000
Getafe 20.713
Standard Liege 17.500
Braga or Spartak Moscow 31.000 or 16.000
Ludogorets Razgrad or Maribor 27.000 or 18.500
Torino or Wolverhampton Wanderers 14.495 or 17.092

Celtic will take a place in two if they see off Sweden's AIK, who would go in pot four. They will be one to avoid as Scottish clubs often raise their game against English sides in Europe.

Odsonne Edouard
Pot 2 or 4 UEFA Club Coefficient
Celtic or AIK 31.000 or 5.500
FC Copenhagen or Riga FC 31.000 or 1.125

The same logic about Celtic would apply to Rangers, who would be a tough, albeit local, opponent. Their lack of European football in recent years would put them in pot four should they get the better of Legia Warsaw in qualifying, with the Poles set for pot two or three if they make it.

Molde could be a nice draw for Solskjaer if the Norwegians get through their playoff round.

Pot 2, 3 or 4 UEFA Club Coefficient
PSV Eindhoven or Apollon Limassol 37.000 or 12.000
KAA Gent or HNK Rijeka 29.500 or 13.500
Legia Warsaw or Rangers 24.500 or 5.250
Strasbourg or Eintracht Frankfurt 11.699 or 24.000
Slovan Bratislava or PAOK 6.000 or 23.500
FCSB (Steaua) or Vitoria SC 23.000 or 9.646
Linfield or Qarabag 2.250 or 22.000
Feyenoord or Hapoel Be'er Sheva 22.000 or 12.000
Espanyol or Zorya Luhansk 20.713 or 11.500
Malmo or Bnei Yehuda 20.000 or 3.725
Partizan Belgrade or Molde 18.000 or 13.500
AEK Athens or Trabzonspor 14.000 or 8.000

Rennes, who have already qualified but awaiting pot confirmation, will be a lower-ranked side to avoid after their flying start to the new domestic season in France.


Pot 3 or 4 UEFA Club Coefficient
Rennes 11.699
Rosenborg 11.500
Istanbul Basaksehir 10.500
AZ Alkmaar or Royal Antwerp 10.500 or 7.980
Oleksandriya 7.780

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-RENNES-PSG

Pot 4

For big clubs looking to reach the knockout stages with minimal strain, pot four is always about drawing a favourable team that doesn't involve a lengthy or hostile away trip.

Aaraat-Armenia would be the lowest ranked club in the whole group stage if they qualify, but a midweek away trip to Armenia is a major travel commitment.

Pot 4 UEFA Club Coefficient
LASK Linz 6.250
Wolfsberger AC 6.250
Lugano 6.000
Cluj 3.500
Suduva or Ferencvaros 4.250 or 3.500
Aaraat-Armenia or F91 Dudelange 1.050 or 6.250

Best Case Draw: Lugano

Worst Case Draw: Aaraat-Armenia

Once the draw is made, group stage fixtures will begin on 19 September and conclude 11 weeks later on 12 December, followed by the first knockout draw four days later.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message