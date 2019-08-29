Osasuna vs Barcelona Preview: Where to Watch, Buy Tickets, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

CA Osasuna have the difficult task of facing Barcelona this weekend, a side who are coming off the back of a 5-2 thumping of Real Betis.

However, Osasuna have made a fine start to the season themselves, picking up four points from a possible six.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Barcelona know that they should win this game, even without the injured Lionel Messi. With Antoine Griezmann in great form leading the line, they will be confident of getting another three points to put memories of an opening day defeat behind them.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 31 August What Time Is Kick Off? 16:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? El Sadar Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? N/A Referee? N/A

Where to Buy Tickets

Tickets for the game are, as ever, available on both teams' official club websites, though membership is required in order to purchase. In terms of resale, both teams provide the option to make season tickets available for others to use, if a supporter is unable to attend the game themselves.

Team News

For Osasuna, Enrique Barja and Unai Garcia are out still with long term injuries, while Luis Perea and Inigo Perez are being monitored and face late fitness tests.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

Barcelona have a host of injury problems, with key men Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi still out injured.

Ousmane Dembele and Neto are also set to miss the game with injuries too, putting more pressure on Griezmann up front to produce for his new club.

Predicted Lineups

Osasuna Ruben; Vidal, Hernandez, Garcia, Estupinan; Ibanez, Tollar, Brasanac, Torres; Avila, Cardona. Barcelona Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Roberto, Busquets, de Jong; Perez, Griezmann, Rafinha.

Head to Head Record

Osasuna have played Barcelona 23 times, but Barca lead the head to head with 16 wins to Osasuna's three.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

The last time the two teams played was back in the 2016/17 season - the campaign Osasuna went down. The match ended 7-1 to Barcelona, with Messi taking a starring role which included two goals.

Recent Form

Both teams are in decent form, suffering just one defeat in their last five games. However, Osasuna can say they are unbeaten so far this season, something Barca can't after losing their opening game of the campaign.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Here's how both sides have done in their last five games.

Osasuna Barcelona Osasuna 0-0 Eibar (24/8) Barca 5-2 Real Betis (25/8) Leganes 0-1 Osasuna (17/8) Athletic Bilbao 1-0 Barca (16/8) Real Sociedad 2-0 Osasuna (9/8) Napoli 0-4 Barca (10/8) Osasuna 0-0 Eibar (8/8) Barcelona 2-1 Napoli (8/8) De Graafschap 1-2 Eibar (4/8) Barcelona 2-1 Arsenal (4/8)

Prediction

Despite being in better form than Barca, Osasuna will need to play out of their skin to beat them. Barcelona have too much quality, even without Messi, Suarez and Dembele.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Led by Griezmann, they will be looking to make it back to back wins and end Osasuna's unbeaten start to the season.

Prediction: Osasuna 0-3 Barcelona