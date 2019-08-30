Arsenal vs Tottenham Preview: Where to Watch, Buy Tickets, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Arsenal host Tottenham in the first north London derby of the season on Sunday, as both sides look to bounce back from previous defeats.

Arsenal were beaten by league leaders Liverpool last Saturday, the hosts winning 3-1 at Anfield. It was the Gunners' first defeat of the season, though they remain third in the league and can make it two home wins from two in the new campaign.

A new week - and the countdown to the north London derby is on.



Tottenham also come into the derby with defeat fresh in their minds, after Newcastle pulled off a shock 1-0 win last Sunday. It was also Spurs' first loss this season, though there is concern as they have failed to win since the opening day and sit seventh in the table.

With this great rivalry providing iconic goals, moments and games in the past, it is certain to be a cracking affair at the Emirates. Both sides will not only be hoping to return to winning ways, but also earn bragging rights north of the Thames in one of English football's fiercest rivalries.



Here's our preview of Sunday's mouth-watering north London derby.

Where to Watch





When Is Kick Off? Sunday 1 September What Time Is Kick Off? 16:30 (BST) Where Is it Played? Emirates Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event (UK) - FuboTV - Free Trial (US) Referee? Martin Atkinson

Where to Buy Tickets

Tickets for the game are, as ever, available on both teams' official club websites, though membership is required in order to purchase. In terms of resale, both teams provide the option to make season tickets available for others to use, if a supporter is unable to attend the game themselves.

Team News

Arsenal remain short in defence and currently have an entire backline out through injury. Kieran Tierney and Konstantinos Mavropanos continue to recover from recent hip and groin injuries respectively, while Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding are still sidelined with long term injuries.

Mesut Ozil is also a doubt through illness, though with the German yet to play any minutes this season he will likely miss out.

Tottenham could benefit from the return of Dele Alli, who is in contention to play on Sunday. Alli missed the start of the season with a hamstring injury, though Mauricio Pochettino expects the Englishman to be ready to feature for the first time this season at the Emirates.

Elsewhere, Tanguy Ndombele, Ryan Sessegnon and Juan Foyth are all ruled out with their respective injuries, while Kyle Walker-Peters is a doubt after picking up a hamstring injury in Sunday's defeat to Newcastle.



Predicted Lineups

Arsenal Leno; Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Luiz, Monreal; Guendouzi, Xhaka; Pepe, Ceballos, Aubameyang; Lacazette.

Tottenham Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Rose; Winks, Sissoko; Lucas, Lamela, Son; Kane.



Head to Head Record

This will be the 199th north London derby, and it is Arsenal who have the superior record out of the two rivals. The Gunners have won 78 times while Spurs have 58 wins to their name, last prevailing in the league in February 2018.

The last derby was at Wembley Stadium back in March, in a dramatic 1-1 draw in the Premier League. Aaron Ramsey opened the scoring with a swift counter attack, before Harry Kane levelled it up with his second half penalty.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last six home meetings with Tottenham in the league, with Spurs last winning at the Emirates back in November 2010. However, Spurs were victorious on their last visit, winning 2-0 in their EFL quarter final tie last December.



Recent Form

Both sides come into Sunday's clash without a victory last week, after unbeaten starts in the league. Arsenal followed up wins over Newcastle and Burnley with a disappointing defeat to Liverpool, as they continued their poor record away from home against the big six.

Tottenham have now gone two games without winning, following up their draw with Manchester City with a home loss to Newcastle. It means that they haven't recorded a win since the opening day, where they beat Aston Villa 3-1 with a late flurry of goals.



Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures.

Arsenal Tottenham Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal (24/8) Tottenham 0-1 Newcastle (25/8) Arsenal 2-1 Burnley (17/8) Manchester City 2-2 Tottenham (17/8) Newcastle 0-1 Arsenal (11/8) Tottenham 3-1 Aston Villa (10/8) Barcelona 2-1 Arsenal (4/8) Tottenham 1-1 Inter (3-4 on Pens) (4/8) Angers 1-1 Arsenal (3-4 on Pens) (31/7) Tottenham 2-2 Bayern Munich (6-5 on Pens) (31/7)

Prediction

This is set to be another cracking north London derby, with both sides determined to retain the bragging nights of north London. Arsenal's home record has been excellent recently, though last week's defeats really exploited their flaws which Tottenham could certainly capitalise on.

It looks too close to call, but Arsenal have a strong recent record in the derby, especially when playing at the Emirates. The Gunners should secure another memorable victory, though it will be a tight affair in what will definitely be a classic meeting to kick off September.

